Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market was valued at approximately USD 1708.36 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2386.24 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.92% between 2018 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Veterinary Artificial Insemination market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Veterinary Artificial Insemination market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market: by Animal Type (Ruminants, Equine, Canine and Feline and Other), Technique (Intrauterine Tuboperitoneal Insemination, Intracervical Insemination, Intrauterine Insemination, and Intratubal Insemination) and End user (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Others) -Global Industry Analytics COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2019-2025

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Veterinary Artificial Insemination market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Veterinary Artificial Insemination market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Veterinary Artificial Insemination market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Veterinary Artificial Insemination market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Animal Type, Technique, End user, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market was valued at approximately USD 1708.36 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2386.24 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.92% between 2018 and 2025.

Artificial insemination is a method of manually inserting semen in the reproductive tract of women without natural mating. Artificial Insemination is one of the great techniques of biotechnology used to improve farm animals ” reproduction and genetics. Artificial insemination is a method of manually inserting semen in the reproductive tract of women without natural mating. Artificial Insemination is one of the great techniques of biotechnology used to improve farm animals ” reproduction and genetics. In addition, growing understanding of sexually transmitted diseases in animals to prevent STD”s AI is being used in livestock, increasing technological advances, increasing reliability in protecting endangered species and increasing the protection of their habitats is driving the global market for Veterinary Artificial Insemination.

The study provides a decisive view on the Veterinary Artificial Insemination market by segmenting the market based on Animal Type, Technique, End user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on Animal Type, the market is segmented into Ruminants, Equine, Canine and Feline and Other. Based on animal type, the ruminant segment in the veterinary artificial insemination market held the largest share in 2018. This share can be attributed to various factors, such as the large consumer base of cattle meat & milk products, as well as the increasing acceptance of advanced genetic research to improve the productivity of livestock. In addition, environmental conditions and the risk of extinction are key issues faced by the breeding of animals. As the conditions of agriculture and the needs of farmers change, many of the breeds are no longer suitable for most farms. AI can be best used as the tool of reproduction, enabling even the extinct breeds to begin in situ breeding.

Based on the Technique segment, the market is bifurcated Intrauterine Tuboperitoneal Insemination, Intracervical Insemination, Intrauterine Insemination, and Intratubal Insemination. Based on the End user segment, the market is bifurcated into Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Others. The veterinary hospitals group held the highest market share in 2018 based on end-use. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption by farm owners of genomic tests to avoid financial losses and loss of animal productivity. More than 90 percent of U.S. veterinary hospitals offered insemination services in 2018, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

The geographical segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The largest cattle population in Asia Pacific accounted for a major share in 2018. The number of commercialized semen doses rose from over 7 million in 2003 to over 14 million in 2017, according to the Brazilian Association of Artificial Insemination (BAAI). India and China are the countries with over 30% of the world”s cattle population. As a result of increased awareness and environmental concerns, Europe is seeing an increase in the adoption of AI technique for cattle producing milk. In 2015, a majority of the population switched to vegan diet when WHO reported a higher risk of developing cancer on a meat diet. This increased the need for milk and its products to meet the requirements of protein & calcium, creating new avenues for regional market growth.

Increasing adoption of semen sexing technology across beef and dairy herds is anticipated to boost market growth due to the associated benefit of focused selection of breeding animals to develop a stronger next generation. Genus ABS, one of the leading players in the market, strongly rebounded in 2018 after Sexcel”s successful launch in 2017. Sales of the company increased in 2018 after the launch to nearly 25 percent, representing high demand and adoption in developed countries.With the technique becoming increasingly popular, many producers are collecting semen from top herd sires and making it available to other producers. The method also offers farmers the ability to choose from their animals what characteristics they want to breed. This validated and better developed methodology is becoming increasingly available worldwide. AI will growing many animal breeding-related threats, such as the transmission of disease, which is a major driver of market growth. In fact, it is known that the whole AI process is much more hygienic than natural mating. In addition, as the conditions of agriculture and the needs of farmers change, most animal breeds are no longer suitable for most farms. Nevertheless, artificial insemination with the desired traits can be used to generate progenies.

Key players within global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market include Jorgensen Labs, Merck Animal Health, PBS Animal Health, Revival Animal Health, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. and Swine Genetics amongst others.

The report segments global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market as follows:

Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market: Animal Type Segment Analysis

Ruminants

Equine

Canine and Feline

Other

Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market: Technique Segment Analysis

Intrauterine Tuboperitoneal Insemination

Intracervical Insemination

Intrauterine Insemination

Intratubal Insemination

Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market: End user Segment Analysis

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Others

Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market: Regional Segment Analysis

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Veterinary Artificial Insemination in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market: by Animal Type (Ruminants, Equine, Canine and Feline and Other), Technique (Intrauterine Tuboperitoneal Insemination, Intracervical Insemination, Intrauterine Insemination, and Intratubal Insemination) and End user (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Others) -Global Industry Analytics COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2019-2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580