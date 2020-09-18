Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) in Cancer Therapy Market was valued at approximately USD 6.42 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 27.67 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 23.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) in Cancer Therapy market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market was valued at approximately USD 6.42 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 27.67 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 23.2% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy by segmenting the market based on type and region. All the segments of novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Novel drug delivery system (NDDS) aims to deliver medication in a manner that increases its concentration at specific site relative to other parts of body. NDSS typically involves use of nanoparticles and embolization particles. The drug is encapsulated inside the particles, which protects the drug from enzymatic and chemical degradation inside the cellular environment when administered into the body. NDSS is focused to reduce dose administration frequency, uniform drug release profile, minimize side effects and reduction in fluctuating levels of circulating drugs.

The demand for novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market is driven by growing preference for novel and efficient drug delivery system with minimal adverse events, increasing cancer awareness and prevalence across the globe. Additionally, increasing health care spending, increasing R&D investment by major manufacturers for novel therapy development, and ongoing new drug approvals from regulatory authorities are important factors that boost the market growth. However, high cost of therapy may limit the market growth over the forecast period. Untapped markets are projected to bring growth opportunities over the forecast period for major key players in novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market.

Based on type, global novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market is segmented into embolization particles and nanoparticles. Nanoparticles type segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 due to their efficiency. Nanoparticles type segment is sub segmented into micelles, polymers, liposomes and other nanoparticles. Embolization particles segment is sub-segmented into drug eluting beads, liquid emboli, PVA particles and other embolization particles. Nanoparticles encapsulate the drugs and thus the drug can be protected from enzymatic and chemical degradation when administered. Also, nanoparticles have longer half-life and thus can improve the pharmacokinetics profile with longer circulation time along with lesser side effects and enhanced permeability. Due to these advantages nanoparticles are of preferred choice for novel drug delivery system in cancer therapy.

North America dominated the global novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market in 2018. Increasing cancer prevalence, surge in number of research projects for new therapies, presence of developed R&D infrastructure, increasing R&D spending and increasing awareness about therapies with minimal side effects due to increasing promotional activities by manufacturers and favorable reimbursement policies are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was second largest regional novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market. Growing awareness about advanced cancer therapies with minimal side effects, swift adoption of novel therapies and favorable reimbursement policies for cancer are major factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is projected to exhibit moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will register highest CAGR for novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market during the forecast period. Increasing cancer prevalence, growing awareness about novel therapies and increasing healthcare spending are factors promoting novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa region is estimated to show slower growth in coming years.

Major players included in the report are BTG, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation, Shire, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GALEN, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

