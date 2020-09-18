Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market was valued at approximately USD 538.9 Billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 783.6 Billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market was valued at approximately USD 538.9 Billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 783.6 Billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.6% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Treatment and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new Treatment launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market on global and regional basis.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a disease that leads to the death of neurons regulating voluntary muscles. ALS is distinguished by muscle twitching, stiff muscles, and gradually deteriorating weakness owing to muscles lessening in size. The exact cause of ALS is not known. However, environmental and genetic factors are considered most common.

Factors such as increasing geriatric population worldwide, rising awareness regarding ALS, growing prevalence rate of ALS, and launch of new treatment options will act as major driving factors in the growth of global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market. Technological advancements and increasing awareness in developing regions will present an opportunity for the market players in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market. Nonetheless, high cost of ALS treatment and lack of skilled medical professionals will restrict the growth of global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market.

The global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market has been split into treatment, distribution channel, and region. Based on treatment, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market has been segmented into stem cell therapy, medication, and others. The medication segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 owing to recent FDA approvals. The distribution channel segment has been divided into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others. The retail pharmacies segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. U.S. accounted for the highest share in the North America region due to high awareness, presence of latest healthcare setup, and recent FDA approvals for ALS medications. Europe will be the next key market. The crucial reasons are increasing geriatric population and favorable reimbursement scenario. Asia Pacific will develop at the highest growth rate owing to increasing awareness about ALS and growing geriatric population in Japan and China. Latin America region will proliferate at a remarkable rate through the projected time. Middle East & Africa region will display positive development in the projected time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, BrainStorm Therapeutics, AB Science, Biogen Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Corestem, Biohaven Pharmaceutical, AB Science, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Sun Pharmaceutical among others.

