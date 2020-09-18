Global Dental Fillings Market was valued at approximately USD 5.31 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 8.29 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Fillings market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dental Fillings Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dental Fillings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Dental Fillings Market: by Filling Type (Indirect and Direct)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the dental fillings market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the dental fillings market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the dental fillings market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for dental fillings market was valued at approximately USD 5.31 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 8.29 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.6% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the dental fillings market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the dental fillings market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the dental fillings market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the dental fillings by segmenting the market based on filling type and region. All the segments of dental fillings market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

A wide range of dental filling materials are available including silver amalgam, porcelain, gold, or tooth colored glass and plastic materials commonly termed as composite resin fillings. Silver amalgam is widely used tooth filling which consists of mercury mixed with tin, copper, zinc and silver. Type of filling to be used depends upon various factors such as location and extent of tooth decay, dentist recommendation, cost of filling material, aesthetic requirements along with age factor, durability, strength required etc.

The demand for dental fillings market is driven by growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing awareness about dental and oral hygiene, and growing prevalence of dental caries and gum problems across the globe. Additionally, increasing R&D investment by key manufacturers for novel composite development, increasing health care spending, increasing aging and teenager population, and innovations in tooth filling materials are important factors that boost the market growth. However, side effects associated with silver amalgam and other composites may limit the market growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements are projected to bring growth opportunities over the forecast period for major key players in dental fillings market.

Based on filling type, global dental fillings market is segmented into direct and indirect fillings. Direct filling type segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 due to ease of use and wide use across the globe. Indirect filling type segment is sub segmented into metal-ceramic, all ceramic, metal alloys and other indirect fillings. Direct filling type segment is sub-segmented into composites, amalgam, glass ionomer and other direct fillings. Amalgam is most widely used direct filling. However, it is been widely replaced by white or colorless composite resin fillings to give natural teeth appearance. Direct filling materials take less time over indirect materials and dental healing takes less time with direct filling. Thus direct filling materials are widely used. However, indirect filling materials are expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

Europe dominated the global dental fillings market in 2018. Increasing incidence rate of gum diseases and dental caries, growing preference for cosmetic dentistry, increasing healthcare spending, increasing awareness about oral and dental hygiene and growing inclination towards improving aesthetic appearance are factors driving the market in this region. North America was second largest regional dental fillings market. Growing awareness about cosmetic dentistry, swift rise in dental problems and favorable reimbursement policies are major factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is projected to exhibit moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will register highest CAGR for dental fillings market during the forecast period. Increasing aging and teenager population with major dental problems, increasing patient pool, growing awareness of oral hygiene and increasing healthcare spending are factors promoting dental fillings market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa region is estimated to show slower growth in coming years.

Major players included in the report are Pentron Clinical Technologies, Kerr Corporation, Kuraray Noritake Dental, Kettenbach, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik, DenMat Holdings, Coltene Whaledent, SDI Limited, GC America and Dentsply Sirona among others.

The report segment of global dental fillings market as follows:

Global Dental Fillings Market: By Filling Type

Direct

Glass Ionomer

Composites

Amalgam

Other Direct Fillings

Indirect

Metal Alloys

Metal-Ceramic

All Ceramic

Other Indirect Fillings

Global Dental Fillings Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

