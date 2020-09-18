Global Remittance Market was valued at USD 36.53 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 46.61 Billion in 2025, growing at a rate of 2.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Remittance market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Remittance Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Remittance market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Remittance Market by Type (Inward Remittance and Outward Remittance) by Platform (Digital and Non Digital) by Channel (Banks, Money Transfer Operators, Mobile Banking and Other) by End User (Migrant Labor Workforce, Businesses, and Individual/Personal)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Abstract

This report analyzes and assesses the remittance market at global, regional, and country level. The research study offers historic data from 2016 to 2018 with forecast from 2019 to 2025 on the basis of revenue (USD Billion). Analysis of the remittance market provides detailed insights of the drivers and restraints along with their impact and opportunities at global level from 2016 to 2025.

The report covers in-depth analysis of various growth strategies adopted by major players in the remittance market. To understand the competitive scenario in the remittance market, analysis of Porters Five Forces model is included. The research study comprises of market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, platform, channel, end user, and regional segments are benchmarked on the basis of their market size and growth rate.

The research study provides a decisive view on the remittance market based on type, platform, channel, end user, and region. All the segments of the remittance market have been analyzed based on the past, present, and future trends. The market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on type, the global remittance market is further divided into sub inward remittance, and outward remittance. digital, and non – digital form the platform segment of global remittance market. The channel segment is bifurcated into banks, money transfer operators, mobile banking, and others. End-user segment is classified into migrant labor workforce, businesses, and individual/personal. Regional segmentation encompasses the past, present, and estimated demand for North America, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The regional segment is further divided on the basis of country into the UK, U.S., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, and Brazil among others.

Detailed analysis of the major players in the global remittance market includes their growth strategies, financial overview, and product offered by them in the market. This analysis will help in evaluating the market competition. Key competitors included in this report are MoneyGram International Inc., Euronet Worldwide, The Kroger Co., Societe Generale, Absa Group Limited, Banco Bradesco, Western Union, U.S. Bancorp, and Scotiabank among others.

This report segments the global remittances market as follows:

Global Remittance Market: Type Segment Analysis

Inward Remittance

Outward Remittance

Global Remittance Market: Platform Segment Analysis

Digital

Non – digital

Global Remittance Market: Channel Segment Analysis

Banks

Money Transfer Operators

Mobile Banking

Others

Global Remittance Market: End User Segment Analysis

Migrant Labor Workforce

Businesses

Individual/Personal

Global Remittance Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

