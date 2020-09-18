Global Transportation Analytics Market was valued at USD 8.4 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 29.6 Billion in 2025, growing at a rate of 19.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Transportation Analytics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Transportation Analytics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Transportation Analytics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Transportation Analytics Market by Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, and Diagnostic Analytics) by Mode (Roadways, Airways, Railways, and Waterways)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Abstract

This report analyzes and estimates the transportation analytics market at global, regional, and country level. The research study provides past data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of the transportation analytics market provides thorough insights of the market drivers and restraining factors along with their impact analysis at global level from 2016 to 2025.

The report covers in-depth analysis of the strategies adopted by key competitors in the transportation analytics market. To understand the competitive landscape in the transportation analytics market, Porters Five Forces analysis is also covered. The research study consists of market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, mode, and regional segments are benchmarked on the basis of their growth rate and market size.

The research study provides a decisive view on the transportation analytics market based on type, mode, and region. All the segments of the transportation analytics market have been analyzed based on the past, present, and future trends. The market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on type, the global transportation analytics market is further divided into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and diagnostic analytics. The descriptive analytics segment is projected to grow at a notable rate owing to its rising demand in developing economies of Asia Pacific region. Roadways, airways, railways, and waterways form the mode segment of global transportation analytics market. The roadways segment is estimated to hold a notable chunk of the market considering the rising demand for solutions to reduce traffic congestions in top cities. The regional segmentation includes the past, present, and future demand for regions such as Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe. The regional segment is further classified into the U.S., UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, and Brazil among others.

Detailed analysis of the major players in the global transportation analytics market includes their financial overview, business strategies, current developments, and the product by them in the market. This will help in analyzing the market competition. Key competitors comprises in this report are IBM Corporation, INRIX, Cubic, Cellint, Hitachi, Kapsch Trafficcom, Siemens, SmartDrive Systems, Syntelic, Tom, OmniTracs, and Envista among others.

This report segments the global transportation analytics market as follows:

Global Transportation Analytics Market: Type Segment Analysis

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Global Transportation Analytics Market: Mode Segment Analysis

Roadways

Airways

Railways

Waterways

Global Transportation Analytics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Transportation Analytics in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Transportation Analytics Market by Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, and Diagnostic Analytics) by Mode (Roadways, Airways, Railways, and Waterways)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580