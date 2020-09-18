Silica Analyzer Market accounted for USD 105.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 161.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5.5 % between 2019 and 2026.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silica Analyzer market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Silica Analyzer Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Silica Analyzer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Silica Analyzer Market: Report by Type (Portable and Fixed) and by End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The silica analyzer market valued around USD 105.5 Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5 % between 2019 & 2026.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global silica analyzer market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).

The global silica analyzer market is likely to witness prominent growth within a few years and is anticipated to grow at a noteworthy rate within the forecast period. The enormous potential has been accounted for the silica analyzer market due to its variety of attributes and growing demand in the market. User-friendly touchscreen interface, simplicity, reliability, automatic cleaning, calibration and zero deliver high accuracy measurements are the major attributes that are propelling the demand for the market. The Silica analyzer instrument has a crucial role in the protection of equipment from corrosion and reassurance of water quality which is one of the driving factors for the market. Additionally, the rise in the demand from the end-use industry such as power generation, semiconductor manufacturing, and others has created a significant opportunity for the market within the forecast period.

The global silica analyzer market has been categorized on the basis of the type and end-use industry. Based on type, the silica analyzer market is classified into portable and fixed. Based on the end-use industry, the silica analyzer market is classified into power generation, semiconductor manufacturing, and others. In the power generation industry, the silica analyzer monitors the ultra-purity of the water and the measurement of silica in boiling steam water which is used in the power generation plants. This offers excellent reliability, efficiency and avoids scaling on the turbine which improves the thermal efficiency of water in power plant. Moreover, the silica analyzer aids to improve ion-exchange production and minimization of silica deposition on the turbines. Additionally, it is proficient in quantifying the silica levels in the demineralization and generation of steam plants. APAC is likely to account for maximum share within the forecast period owing to the largest energy consumers which are expected to create the high potential for the market. China and India have more coal-fired power plants depend on for power generation as coal is easily available.

There are various drivers that are up-surging the industry at a faster rate. The primary driver that is boosting up the industry is the importance of accurate silica measurement in the steam/water cycle for optimizing power plant efficiency as it directly impacts the effectiveness of the turbines. For instance, if the level of silica goes beyond the required range then it might decrease the productivity of the turbine. The secondary driver is the growing number of power plants which is ultimately pushing the growth of the market. One of the factors which might hamper the global silica analyzer market is regular maintenance and replacement of parts. Reagents such as citric acid/surfactant and molybdate 3 which is there in the sample bottles are to be filled regularly for the proper working of silica analyzers. Also, sample bottles should be cleaned on a regular basis. In silica analyzers, the connecting tubes are used which must be cleaned periodically for precise analysis of the sample.

The key players involved in the silica analyzer market are Hach, Thermo Fisher Scientific, ABB, NIKKISO, Mettler Toledo, HORIBA, Swan Analytical Instruments, SPX Flow, DKK TOA, Waltron Group, Electro-Chemical Devices, Shanghai Boqu Instrument, Dr.Thiedig, KNTEC, HKY Technology, and Omicron Sensing.

This report segments the global silica analyzer market as follows:

Global Silica Analyzer Market: Type Segment Analysis

Portable

Fixed

Global Silica Analyzer Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Power Generation

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Others

Global Silica Analyzer Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Silica Analyzer in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Silica Analyzer Market: Report by Type (Portable and Fixed) and by End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580