Global Osmometers Market was valued at USD 64.2 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 80.0 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2019 and 2025

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for osmometers market was valued at USD 64.2 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 80.0 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2019 and 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global osmometers market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other saws have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

An osmometer is a gadget used to estimate the osmotic strength of compound, or a solution. A few techniques are used in osmometry like the vapor pressure osmometers help in deciding the group of osmotically vigorous particles which lessen the vapor pressure of a solution. These devices are used in order to decide the grouping of salts that are dissolved and sugar in the samples of urine and blood. These devices are valuable in deciding the atomic weight of the obscure compounds and polymers as well.

The study provides a decisive view on the osmometers market by segmenting the market based on product, sample, application, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The market for osmometers is segmented on the basis of product into membrane osmometers, vapor pressure osmometers, freezing point osmometers, and others. Freezing point osmometers segment held major share if the market in 2018 since these have user-friendly operational modes and can gather significant and remains a gold standard in clinical chemistry labs, pharmaceutical research, and quality control labs, globally. Based on sample type the market is segmented into single sample, and multiple samples. The single sample segment held major share of the market in 2018. However manufacturers are focusing to increase the production of multiple-sample osmometers in order to add technological benefits as compared to the single sample variants.

Based on application the market is segmented into clinical, pharmaceuticals and biotech, dairy analysis, and others. The clinical labs segment held major share of the market due to the launch of new products and rapid innovations are taking osmometry to next level by offering improved analytical performance and perfect balance of ease-of-use. Based on end user the market is bifurcated into hospitals, contract research organizations, healthcare companies, laboratory and diagnostic centers, contract manufacturing organizations, food and feed industries, and others. The laboratory and diagnostic centers held major share of the market in 2018 due to high end use of osmometers in laboratory and diagnostic centers. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the osmometers along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the osmometers market on global level. Growing demand for osmometer devices in bio-pharmaceutical labs, research and clinical labs is favoring the growth of osmometer industry. Osmometers have gained traction since these help to indicate the concentration of dissolved solids present in plasma and different fluids. In attempt to align the ongoing trend of “patient-centric” in the healthcare industry, many clinical labs are taking efforts to report accurate patient results, whereas bio-pharmaceutical laboratories are focusing on developing quality therapeutics thus raising the demand for osmometers market globally.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players in the market for osmometers include Precision Systems, Inc., KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH, Labtek Services Ltd., Advanced Instruments, Loser Messtechnik, ARKRAY, Inc., ELITechGroup, ratiolab, Gonotec GmbH, and Nova Biomedical.

This report segments the global osmometers market as follows:

Global Osmometers Market: Product Segment Analysis

Freezing Point Osmometers

Vapor Pressure Osmometers

Membrane Osmometers

Others

Global Osmometers Market: Sample Segment Analysis

Single Sample

Multiple Sample

Global Osmometers Market: Application Segment Analysis

Clinical

Dairy Analysis

Pharmaceuticals and Biotech

Others

Global Osmometers Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Laboratory and Diagnostic Centers

Healthcare Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Food and Feed Industries

Others

Global Osmometers Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

