Global Pet Obesity Care Market was valued at approximately USD 628.3 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,013.8 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the pet obesity care market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the pet obesity care market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the pet obesity care market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for pet obesity care market was valued at approximately USD 628.3 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,013.8 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.2% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the pet obesity care market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Product and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the pet obesity care market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new Product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the pet obesity care market on global and regional basis.

Obesity is a health condition which is characterized by accumulation of excess body fat. This condition can have an adverse impact on the health. Obesity is a major health concern in pets. Prolonged obesity also leads to diabetes and osteoarthritis in pets. According to Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, almost 56% of cats and 60% of dogs in U.S. were obese.

Factors such as growing incidence of diabetes and osteoarthritis in pets due to obesity, increasing pet adoption, rising animal healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness will act as major driving factors in the growth of global pet obesity care market. Increased research and development activity and launch of new products will present an opportunity for the market players in the pet obesity care market. Nonetheless, some side effects related to diabetes medication in pets and low animal healthcare expenditure in developing regions will restrict the growth of global pet obesity care market.

The global pet obesity care market has been split into product, animal, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, pet obesity care market has been segmented into food supplements and drugs. The food supplements segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 owing to high expenditure on animal food products. The animal segment has been divided into cats and dogs. The dogs segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 owing to growing cases of obesity in dogs. The distribution channel segment has been divided into e-commerce, pet specialty stores, and others. The e-commerce segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to increasing preference for online channel to buy animal products.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. U.S. accounted for the highest share in the North America region due to high pet adoption, presence of major market players, and high obesity rate among pets in the region. Europe is likely to be the succeeding key market. The crucial reasons are increasing trend of companion animals and high investment in research and development by major market players. Asia Pacific will develop at the highest growth rate owing to growing veterinary healthcare expenditure and increasing pet adoption. Latin America region will propagate at a noteworthy rate through the assessment time. Middle East & Africa will show positive advancement in the projected time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Hills Pet Nutrition, Inc., Royal Canin, and Pedigree among others.

This report segments the Global Pet Obesity Care Market as follows:

Global Pet Obesity Care Market: By Product

Food Supplements

Drugs

Global Pet Obesity Care Market: By Animal

Cats

Dogs

Global Pet Obesity Care Market: By Distribution Channel

E-commerce

Pet Specialty Stores

Others

Global Pet Obesity Care Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

