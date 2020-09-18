Global Fitness App Market was valued at approximately USD 2,521.6 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 10,785.3 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fitness App market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the fitness app market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the fitness app market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the fitness app market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for fitness app market was valued at approximately USD 2,521.6 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 10,785.3 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.6% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the fitness app market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Type and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the fitness app market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new Type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the fitness app market on global and regional basis.

Fitness has become an integral part in the life of people of all age groups around the world. Health concerns such as obesity and stress have made it mandatory for individuals to take up fitness activity. However, long working hours make the process of travelling to a gym or fitness center a difficult task. In that case, fitness apps can come to the rescue of many individuals. Fitness apps help in taking up healthy routine in the confines of ones own place. Exercise apps are used for performing body weight exercises that can aid in weight loss. Similarly, nutrition and diet apps can help in designing and implementing healthy diet plans.

Factors such as growing demand for incessant health assessment, increasing internet and smartphone penetration in developing regions, rapid adoption of smart bands and smart watches, increasing trend of fitness and weight loss, high rate of obesity, and ease of use will act as major driving factors in the growth of global fitness app market. Constant research and development carried out by app developers to add new features to the existing apps and growing disposable income will present an opportunity for the market players in the fitness app market. Nonetheless, paid features in some apps and lack of awareness in developing regions will restrict the growth of global fitness app market.

The global fitness app market has been split into type, platform, device, and region. Based on type, fitness app market has been segmented into nutrition, exercise, and activity tracking. The exercise segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 owing to high demand for weigh loss apps, increasing sedentary lifestyle, and growing preference given by working professionals to home workout. The platform segment has been divided into iOS, Android, and Others. The android segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period. The device segment has been divided into wearable devices, tablets, and smartphones. The smartphones segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018. The wearable devices segment is expected to exhibit highest growth in the forecast time-frame due to increasing adoption of smart bands.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. U.S. accounted for the highest share in the North America region due to high rate of obesity, rapid uptake of latest lifestyle related technologies, and presence of major market players. Europe is expected to be the next key market. The vital reasons are high importance given to fitness and diet. Asia Pacific will develop at the highest growth rate owing to high smartphone and internet penetration, rising disposable income of the middle class population, and launch of budget smart bands and smart watches by Chinese manufacturers. Latin America region will propagate at a noteworthy rate through the assessment time. Middle East & Africa will demonstrate positive progression in the projected years.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Fitbit, Inc., Appster, Adidas, FitnessKeeper, MyFitnessPal Inc., Azumio, Inc., Nike, Under Armour, Inc., Noom, Appinventiv, Aaptiv, and Applico among others.

This report segments the Global Fitness App Market as follows:

Global Fitness App Market: By Type

Nutrition

Exercise

Activity Tracking

Global Fitness App Market: By Platform

iOS

Android

Others

Global Fitness App Market: By Device

Wearable Devices

Tablets

Smartphones

Global Fitness App Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

