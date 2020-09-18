Global Ileostomy Market was valued at approximately USD 1,288.2 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,095.8 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ileostomy market.

According to the report, global demand for ileostomy market was valued at USD 1,288.2 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 2,095.8 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2019 and 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global ileostomy market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other saws have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Ileostomy is a procedure mainly carried out to cure problems of large intestine which are not easy to cure with the help of general medication. Common cause for an ileostomy procedure is the IBD (inflammatory bowel disease), which arises due to irregular functioning of the intestine while throwing of out the waste from the body. It is a process wherein an opening is created in the abdominal wall to direct the waste, known as stoma. It is carried either in a permanent or temporary process. In the conventional approach, waste collection was done using external bags since the patient had no control over the fecal waste flow. Kock ileostomy is other type where part of ilium is used to form a pouch for waste collection. This is the most preferred technique of ileostomy since it eliminates the use of external bag in the procedure, allowing the patient to have control in removal of waste.

The study provides a decisive view on the ileostomy market by segmenting the market based on procedure, equipment, disease indication, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The market for ileostomy is segmented on the basis of procedure into end ileostomy, and loop ileostomy. End ileostomy segment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period since it helps in the prevention of post-surgical infections and also requires less supportive care when compared to loop ileostomy. Besides, loop ileostomy is widely preferred in the research purposes globally. Based on equipment type the market is segmented into stoma bags, belts & girdles, stoma guards, adhesive sprays, and others. The stoma bags segment held major share of the market in 2018 since these are widely used and preferred choice for collection of waste matter in ileostomy procedures.

Based on disease indication the market is segmented into cancer, ulcerative colitis, Crohns disease, diverticulitis and others. The cancer segment held major share of the market in 2018 since colorectal cancer requires ileostomy surgeries and besides prevalence of cancer is rising globally. As per the stats provided by the American Cancer Society in 2018, nearly 146,000 cases of colorectal cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. alone. Based on end user the market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and other end users. The hospitals held major share of the market in 2018 due to various surgical procedures available in the hospitals. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America and Europe held major share of the market due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and growing number of cancer cases in these regions.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the ileostomy along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the ileostomy market on global level. Various technical advances in the system like minimal usage, reduced time, and standard results have supported the growth of market for ileostomy technique. These procedures provide easy interface and more traceability approach towards the patient. Besides, risks of colorectal cancer increase with age, 90% of the cases diagnosed with this cancer are above the age of 55 years and this technique is performed to treat the early signs of colorectal cancer. Moreover, researchers are also engaged in raising the quality standards and improving the management of ileostomy which is further impeding the use of ileostomy technique thus fueling further market growth.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players in the market for ileostomy include Marlen Manufacturing, Coloplast, Smith & Nephew, 3M Healthcare, Hollister Incorporated, Pelican Healthcare, Salts Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Flexicare Medical Ltd., and ConvaTec, Inc.

