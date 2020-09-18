Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market growing at a CAGR of around 4.9% between 2019 and 2026.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market by Raw Material (Soy, Corn, Wheat, Pea, Rice, and Others), by End-Use (Food & Beverages Industry, Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry, and Pharmaceutical Industry) and by Form (Powder & Granules, Paste, and Liquid)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The global hydrolysed vegetable protein market is expected to be valued at 927 MN USD by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The report global hydrolysed vegetable protein market covers forecast and analysis on a regional and global level. The research report presents a complete valuation of the market, opposition, emerging trends, opportunities, and industry-validated market information. The research report offers significant data of 2016, 2017, & 2018 along with an assessment from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Tonnes).

Hydrolysed vegetable protein is a flavor enhancer, which is used in processed foods like sauces, soups, gravies, and some meat products. It is produced by boiling foods such as corn, soy, and wheat in hydrochloric acid and neutralizing it in sodium hydroxide. The by-product obtained from the reaction is hydrolyzed protein. The global hydrolyzed vegetable protein is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing consumer awareness regarding plant-based protein ingredients and high demand from various applications, including processed foods and other convenience foods. Moreover, shifting consumer preference towards plant-based protein over animal-derived protein is further escalating the market growth. On the contrary, the availability of alternatives such as concentrates and isolates form of protein could challenge the market presence.

Based on raw material, the global hydrolysed vegetable protein market has been classified into corn, soy, wheat, rice, pea, and others. In 2018, the soy segment has accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue. Hydrolyzed soy protein is obtained from the hydrolysis of individual plants like soy. As hydrolyzed soy protein is used as a flavor enhancer in soups and spices, sauces and snacks because of its high sodium levels, the segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast timeline.

The global hydrolysed vegetable protein market is categorized into the food & beverage industry, cosmetic & personal care industry, pharmaceutical industry. The maximum market share is contributed by the food and beverage industry and is further projected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast timeframe. As hydrolyzed vegetable protein is used as a flavor enhancer in many processed foods, and also it is blended with other spices to make seasonings that are used in foods, the market is gaining a positive impact.

Based on form, the global hydrolysed vegetable protein market has been classified into powder & granules, paste, and liquid. The powder & granules segment has dominated the market share in 2018 in terms of revenue and is further expected to exhibit the market presence. Hydrolyzed vegetable protein in powder form is mostly consumed by athletes as sports nutrition to fulfill protein requirements, thus driving the market growth.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific has dominated the market share in 2018 owing to the growing population and increasing demand for nutritional food products in the region, especially in China, India, and Australia. In addition to this, rising disposable income in the region and increasing investments in the food & beverage industry is further boosting the regional market value. Furthermore, North amerce has accounted for a considerable market share, as people in the region are prone to regular use of canned food products and beverages.

The hydrolysed vegetable protein market is highly merged with major players including Archer Daniels Midland Company, Symrise AG, Tate & Lyle Plc, Dohler GmbH, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Exter B.V, Ingredients, Inc., Cargill Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Givaudan SA, and others. The major approaches implemented by these leading companies in the market are new product launches, key developments, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations. These companies are focusing more on investment in partnerships, expansions, and innovations to increase their market share.

This report segments the global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market as follows:

Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market: Raw Material Segment Analysis

Soy

Corn

Wheat

Pea

Rice

Others

Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market: Form Segment Analysis

Powder & Granules

Paste

Liquid

Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market: End-Use Segment Analysis

Food & Beverage Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market by Raw Material (Soy, Corn, Wheat, Pea, Rice, and Others), by End-Use (Food & Beverages Industry, Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry, and Pharmaceutical Industry) and by Form (Powder & Granules, Paste, and Liquid)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580