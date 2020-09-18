Calcium borate Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2019 and 2026.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Calcium Borate market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Global Calcium Borate Market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Units) and revenue (USD Million).

The global calcium borate market has witnessed to substantial growth within few years. The calcium borate market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR within the forecast period. There is immense potential in calcium borate market due to its variety of applications and growing demand in the market. The borates are mainly the esters or salt of boric acid. Colemanite and ulexite ores are the main source of calcium borate. The mixture of calcium salt and boric acid forms Calcium Borate, which is then used in construction, automotive and agriculture industries. Moreover, the price of calcium borate is relatively higher which is used for specific applications. They are being used in medicines, ceramic glazes, food preservatives and many more. Colemanite is the favored calcium-bearing borate which has low solubility in water used by fiberglass industry. The global calcium borate market growth relatively depends on the construction, automotive and agriculture industries.

The global calcium borate market has been categorized on the basis of application and end use. The usages or applications of global calcium borate market are flame retardants, ceramic flux & glazes, fertilizer and reinforced glass fiber. There will be significant demand for the calcium borate due to government regulations incorporated in various industries wherein calcium borate would be used as flame retardant. Calcium borate market has its end use in agriculture, construction and automotive industries. Calcium borate is used in agriculture sector as a fertilizer to strengthen the crops. For making reinforced glass fibers calcium borate is widely used. Latin America, India and China are the prominent users or consumers of the calcium borate owing to development of construction and agriculture industry. Middle-Eastern countries are the decent users of the calcium borate as they use it for petrochemical additives. Glass fiber insulation is the significant end use in the United States followed by textile glass fiber and borosilicate glass, ceramics and detergents.

There are various drivers that are surging the industry at faster rate. The major drivers that are boosting up the industry is usage of ceramic and flame retardants in the construction industry. One of the crucial sectors, which have tremendous opportunity owing to the usage of calcium borate, is agriculture. The surging of this market is because of the growing safety regulations. More the usage of glass, glass fibers, and ceramics more will be the consumption of calcium borate. The factors which might hinder the growth of the global calcium borate market are pricing of calcium borate and the substitute available for it.

Some of the major companies manufacturing calcium borate are Chemtura, Akzonobel N.V, Albemarle Corporation, Clariant AG, BASF SE, Bayer Material Science, Corporation, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd, Lanxess, Oceanchem Group Limited, Novista Chemicals, Shandong Shouguang Shen Runfa Ocean Chemical Co., Ltd, Weifang Graceland Chemicals Co. Ltd and Qingdao On-Billion Industrial Co., Ltd among others.

This report segments the global calcium borates market as follows:

Global Calcium Borate Market: Application Segment Analysis

Ceramic Flux & Glazes

Fertilizer

Flame Retardants

Reinforced Glass Fiber

Global Calcium Borate Market: End-Use Industry Segment Analysis

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture

Others

Global Calcium Borate Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

