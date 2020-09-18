Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market was valued at approximately USD 5.46 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 9.71 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing by segmenting the market based on product type, solution type, end user and region. All the segments of pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Analytical testing is an important part of quality management system for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers. The process is crucial step in drug manufacturing process. Analytical testing can be used for identification, purification of compounds and impurities, characterization of active pharmaceutical ingredients, stability testing, method development and validation etc. Outsourcing of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical product analytical testing is gaining momentum as a result of increasing need to speed up the overall product development and commercialization process along with increasing number of pipeline products, need to reduce overall cost and faster regulatory approvals.

Pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market is majorly driven by increasing focus on biopharmaceutical and biosimilar testing, growth in new biopharmaceutical development, and increasing adoption of outsourcing activities. Other factors such as increasing investments, growing demand for biosimilar and other new pharmaceutical therapeutics, increasing registrations for clinical trials, entry of new contract organizations has widely influenced the growth of the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market. However, regulatory audits and quality approvals may hamper the growth of this market.

Based on product market is segmented into raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished products. Active pharmaceutical ingredient product segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, generic drugs etc. for treating various chronic disorders.

Based on services, global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market is bifurcated into method development & validation, bioanalytical testing, stability testing and others. bioanalytical testing segment is further sub categorized into non clinical and clinical. Stability testing segment is further split into stability indicating method validation, drug substance, photostability testing, accelerated stability testing and others. Method development & validation segment is further split into impurity method, technical consulting, extractable & leachable and others. Bioanalytical testing segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 and clinical bioanalytical testing segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period. The stability testing segment is projected to witness highest growth rate over the forecast period.

At regional level, North America dominated the global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market in 2018. Strong presence of major biopharmaceutical manufacturers, favorable government support, increasing research and development of new chemical entities (NCEs), biosimilars, therapeutic peptides, monoclonal antibodies has attributed to the large market share in North America. Europe held second largest revenue share in 2018 owing to availability of ample funds for R&D, growing investments by major players, presence of developed infrastructure for R&D etc. Asia Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period. Presence of major contract research organizations, developed pharmaceutical generics market in emerging countries like China and India is expected to attribute to the high growth over the forecast period.

Major players included in the report are Intertek Group PLC, SGS SA, Toxikon, Inc., Exova Group PLC, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Eurofins Scientific, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Pace Analytical Services, LLC, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., and Boston Analytical, Inc.

