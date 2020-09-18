Global Peptide Synthesis Market was valued at approximately USD 294.5 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 474.3 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.1% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Peptide Synthesis market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Peptide Synthesis Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Peptide Synthesis market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Peptide Synthesis Market by Product (Equipment and Reagents); by Technology (Hybrid & Recombinant Technology, Liquid-phase Peptide Synthesis and Solid-phase Peptide Synthesis); for Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations, Academic & Research Institutes and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the peptide synthesis market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the peptide synthesis market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the peptide synthesis market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the peptide synthesis market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the peptide synthesis market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the peptide synthesis market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the peptide synthesis by segmenting the market based on product, technology, end user and region. All the segments of peptide synthesis market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Peptide synthesis is process of peptide production. Peptide is a long sequence of multiple amino acids linked together via peptide or amide bonds. These peptides can be chemically manufactured synthetically by condensation reaction of the carboxyl group of one amino acid to the amino group of another. Chemical synthesis starts usually at C-terminus (carboxyl end) of one amino acid and proceeds towards N-terminus (amino terminus) opposite to what occurs in living organisms.

The demand for peptide synthesis market is driven by increasing use of peptides in development of pharmaceutical drugs. Also growth is fuelled by increasing research and development activities for new therapeutic peptide development, availability of government funds, development of technologically advanced peptide synthesizers, and increasing disease burden. However, lack of amalgamated set of regulations is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period. Emerging countries such as India and China are expected to open new avenues for peptide synthesis market.

Based on product, global peptide synthesis market is bifurcated into reagents and equipment. The reagents product segment held largest market share in 2018 owing to large volume and continuous use of reagents for research and routine peptide development studies. Equipment segment will register highest CAGR over the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to technological advancements and increasing demand for advanced equipment for production process optimization and large volume production. Equipment segment is sub segmented into lyophilizers, chromatography equipment and peptide synthesizers.

Hybrid and recombinant technology, liquid-phase peptide synthesis and solid-phase peptide synthesis constitute the technology segment of global peptide synthesis market. Solid-phase peptide synthesis is widely used technology owing to its advantages such as inexpensive and easy scale-up, high-quality and large volume peptide production. Hybrid and recombinant technology segment is expected to grow at rapid CAGR over the forecast period. Growth in biopharmaceutical industry is expected to attribute to this high growth.

The end user segment is divided into include contract development and manufacturing organizations, academic & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies. Largest end user for peptide synthesis market in 2018 was pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies. Increasing investments by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies on new therapeutic peptide development is expected to help retain large market share of pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies over the forecast period.

North America dominated the global peptide synthesis market in 2018. Presence of developed R&D infrastructure, availability of funds, presence of major manufacturers, increasing disease burden of chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, obesity etc., technological advancements are factors driving the market in this region. Europe held second leading market position. Increasing R&D spending for development of new peptide therapeutics, availability of advanced R&D infrastructure are major factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is will register considerable growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be highly growing regional market for peptide synthesis. Increasing chronic diseases prevalence such as cancer, diabetes, infectious diseases etc., growing biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industry in the emerging nations like China and India, government funding are factors that are expected to propel market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa will register sluggish growth compared to other regions due to lack of funds and poor R&D infrastructure.

Major players included in the report are AAPPTec, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Bachem, Biotage, AnaSpec, Gyros Protein Technologies, CEM Corporation, Advanced ChemTech, New England Peptide and Merck KGaA among others.

The report segment of global peptide synthesis market as follows:

Global Peptide Synthesis Market: Product

Reagents

Equipment

Peptide Synthesizers

Chromatography equipment

Lyophilizers

Global Peptide Synthesis Market: By Technology

Solid-phase Peptide Synthesis

Liquid-phase Peptide Synthesis

Hybrid & Recombinant Technology

Global Peptide Synthesis Market: By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Global Peptide Synthesis Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Peptide Synthesis in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Peptide Synthesis Market by Product (Equipment and Reagents); by Technology (Hybrid & Recombinant Technology, Liquid-phase Peptide Synthesis and Solid-phase Peptide Synthesis); for Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations, Academic & Research Institutes and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580