Global patient safety and risk management software Market was valued at approximately USD 1.89 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3.25 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.1% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Anastomosis Device Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Anastomosis Device market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the anastomosis device market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the anastomosis device market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the anastomosis device market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the anastomosis device market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the anastomosis device market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the anastomosis device market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the anastomosis device by segmenting the market based on type, application, end user and region. All the segments of anastomosis device market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

An anastomosis represents opening or connection between two diverging or branching structures like blood vessels, streams or lead veins. Such connections can occur naturally like foramen ovale in a fetus”s heart or patent foramen ovale abnormally like (PFO) in adult”s heart. The abnormal anastomoses are usually called fistulas and can be either acquired or congenital. The blockage in the anastomosis can be reestablished with the procedure known as reanastomosis. A surgical anastomosis procedure is used to establish new connection between fluid carrying body structures such as blood vessels, bowel.

Anastomosis devices market is driven by increasing prevalence of target diseases and consequent growth in anastomosis surgeries. Also, technological advancements and growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries will help boost market growth over the forecast period. However, high cost of anastomosis devices and longer regulatory approval procedures may hamper the growth of this market. Potential benefits of anastomosis devices in terms of efficiency, surgery time and better patient outcome will lead in increasing adoption of these devices over the forecast period.

Based on type, global anastomosis device market is bifurcated into surgical sutures, surgical staplers, surgical sealants and adhesives and automated suturing devices. The surgical staplers segment dominated the market with largest revenue share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period. Ease of use, lesser complications, reduction in operation time and decrease in blood loss/leakage are attributing factors for largest market share of surgical staplers device type segment. Surgical staplers segment is further sub segmented into powered and manual. Surgical sutures are sub categorized into non-absorbable sutures and absorbable sutures. Absorbable sutures are further split into natural and synthetic sutures. Surgical sealants and adhesives segment is split into synthetic and semisynthetic and natural/biological sealants and adhesives.

Cardiovascular & thoracic surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries and others applications constitute the application segment of global anastomosis device market. Highest growth rate is expected for gastrointestinal surgeries over the forecast period as a result of growing use of anastomosis devices for gastrointestinal surgeries and increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancer.

The end user segment is divided into include clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and others. Hospitals segment held leading market share of overall market in 2018 owing to increasing number of hospitals, growing patient volume, availability of skilled professionals and ease and availability of advanced infrastructure. Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers will drive the demand for ambulatory surgical centers over the forecast period.

North America dominated the anastomosis devices market in 2018 with U.S. being the largest country level market for anastomosis devices. Growth in this region is supported by presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, high spending on health care, increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular disorders etc. Europe held second leading position of global anastomosis devices market. Germany dominated the European market in 2018. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period. Large patient population, favorable government initiatives, supportive healthcare policies and infrastructure improvements are expected to attribute to this rapid growth in this region. Latin America will exhibit moderate growth whereas Middle East and Africa will experience slower growth over the forecast period.

Major players included in the report are Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, CryoLife, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Peters Surgical, EndoEvolution LLC, Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Meril Life Sciences, Biosintex among others.

