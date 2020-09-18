Global Laboratory Glassware Market was valued at USD 5,607.0 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 7,182.0 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2019 and 2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Laboratory Glassware market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Laboratory Glassware Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Laboratory Glassware market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for laboratory glassware market was valued at USD 5,607.0 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 7,182.0 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2019 and 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global laboratory glassware market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other saws have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Laboratories require heat resistant, inert, and customizable quality equipments which are provided by glasswares. Laboratory glasswares are used for performing end number of chemical tests. Glassware used for measurement in chemistry, biology, and analytical laboratories includes test tubes, flasks, graduated cylinders, glass pipettes, beakers, petri dishes, etc. Laboratory glasswares are used for conducting vigorous reactions and heating chemicals. Shift towards automated laboratory process is among the key trends observed in the laboratory glassware market.

The study provides a decisive view on the laboratory glassware market by segmenting the market based on product, end user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The laboratory glassware market is segmented on the basis of product into storage containers, pipettes and pipette tips, burettes, beakers, petri dishes flasks, , and others. Pipette tips and pipettes segment is likely to hold maximum share of the market in 2018 due to its various advantages. These are largely preferred to handle chemical substances or hazardous chemicals.

By end user the market is segmented into food and beverage industry, research and academic institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, hospitals and diagnostic centers, contract research organizations, and other end users. The research and academic institutes segment held major share of the market in terms of revenue in 2018. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America held major share of the market in terms of revenue in 2018 due to its various applications in research and development studies being major factor attributing in its growth.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the laboratory glassware along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the laboratory glassware market on global level. The growth in this market is majorly driven by technological development which has led to added advantages of using glassware and increased adoption rate among end users. Besides, specialty glassware is likely to offer growth opportunities for market players in the forecast period. Moreover, effluence in biotechnological research like stem cell research, disease research, and vaccine development also requires various laboratory equipments including glasswares which have further enhanced market growth.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players within global laboratory glassware market include Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sartorius AG, Corning, Inc., Gerresheimer, Crystalgen, Inc., Duran Group, Mettler Toledo International, Inc., Technosklo Ltd., and BOROSIL.

