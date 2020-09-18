Global Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market was valued at approximately USD 138.48 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 270.57 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 10.09% between 2018 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Product, sample, End user, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market was valued at approximately USD 138.48 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 270.57 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 10.09% between 2018 and 2025.

The use of extremely low temperatures to preserve cells and tissues requires cryopreservation. In the heating and thawing of cryopreserved goods, biomedical heating and thawing tools support. Cyropreservative chemicals can cause longer-lasting damage to living cells. Therefore, they should be warmed from the frozen state at a rapid pace before complete thawing is achieved. In a water bath at 37 ° C, the frozen cells are easily thawed and the cells are then moved to a pre-warmed growth medium. To minimize the exposure of cells to cyropreservative agents, it is important to transfer the content of the vials in the medium after thawing. Warming and thawing devices are therefore important in reducing the effect of cyropreservatives on cells, ensuring their viability for use in health care and research for various purposes.

The study provides a decisive view on the Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices market by segmenting the market based on Sample, Product, End user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on Sample, the market is segmented into Blood Products, Ovum/embryo, Semen and others. Growing road accidents and trauma incidents, increasing number of blood banks and processing centers around the world, and increasing demand for biomedical research are just a few of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market segment of blood products. Furthermore, there is increasing demand for fresh frozen plasma in a thawed form to be given to patients to restore or help sustain their coagulation factors such as Factor V or Factor VIII.

Based on the Product segment, the market is bifurcated into Manual and Automatic. Due to an increase in demand for automation in life sciences facilities and an increase in the number of prominent players offering such devices on the market, the automated devices segment is projected to account for a prominent market share during the forecast period.

Based on the End user segment, the market is bifurcated into Hospital, Research Laboratories and Institutes, Pharmaceutical Industry and others. During the forecast period, the segment of blood banks and transfusion centers is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR due to increased use of biomedical devices for blood processing and other samples required during transfusion.

The geographical segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Due to an upsurge in the significance of cryopreservation of cells and blood products and the involvement of key players manufacturing these devices in the US, North America is expected to account for a significant market share during the prediction period. Due to an increase in demand for technologically advanced biomedical heating and thawing tools and extensive research activities on blood products in countries such as the U.K., Germany and France, the market in Europe is expected to expand rapidly over the forecast period. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market for biomedical warming and thawing devices is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR, driven by increased awareness of cell viability and quality-based research products, increased use of biomedical devices, and improved health care infrastructure in emerging Asia Pacific markets. Middle East & Africa”s market for biomedical warming and thawing devices is driven by substantial demand for quality care devices and rapid expansion of medical technology and increased use of automated medical systems.

Increasing the number of accidents and trauma cases that lead to blood transfusions will foster market growth over the projection years for biomedical warming and thawing devices. According to the World Health Organization, 9 percent of global mortality is caused by drowning, traffic collisions, poisoning, falls or burns. In addition, increasing demand for in-vitro fertilization and artificial insemination procedures due to increasing infertility incidence has had a positive impact on market demand. As thawing devices are increasingly being used in the pharmaceutical industry and biotechnology studies such as plant tissue cultivation, animal tissue cultivation and many other potential applications, demand for heating and thawing equipment will increase rapidly in the near future. Furthermore, increased use of thawing devices required for cryopreserved cells has driven the growth of the market. Increasing government initiatives around the globe have helped the healthcare sector by providing medical devices of superior quality, which in turn has encouraged the growth of the market. Technological developments in automated thawing devices have enabled an efficient thawing process, increasing its use in most transfusion centers, blood banks, hospitals, and clinics.

Key players within global Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices market include Barkey, BioCision, Boekel Scientific, Cardinal Health, CytoTherm, GE Healthcare, Helmer Scientific, Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific amongst others.

The report segments global Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices market as follows:

Global Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market: Sample Segment Analysis

Blood Products

Ovum/embryo

Semen

others

Global Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market: Product Segment Analysis

Manual

Automatic

Global Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market: End user Segment Analysis

Hospital

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Global Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents of this Report @ Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market: by Sample (Blood Products, Ovum/embryo, Semen and others), Product (Manual and Automatic) and End user (Hospital, Research Laboratories and Institutes, Pharmaceutical Industry and Others) -Global Industry Analytics COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2019-2025

