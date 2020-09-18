Global Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization Probe Market was valued at USD 668.7 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 1,079.0 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2019 and 2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization Probe market.

According to the report, global demand for fluorescence in situ hybridization probe market was valued at USD 668.7 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 1,079.0 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2019 and 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global fluorescence in situ hybridization probe market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other saws have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) is used in a molecular cytogenetic technique that uses fluorescent probes in order to visualize and map individuals genetic material. This technique is used to identify the fluorescent probes that are bound to the chromosome. FISH technique has wide range of applications in diagnostics industry like characterization of marker chromosomes, identification of numerical and structural abnormalities in the chromosomes, therapeutic drug monitoring, and rare genetic disease identification. The technique has various applications in clinical research that includes characterization of somatic cell hybrids and gene mapping.

The study provides a decisive view on the fluorescence in situ hybridization probe market by segmenting the market based on type, technology, application, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The market for fluorescence in situ hybridization probe is segmented on the basis of type into DNA, and RNA. RNA segment is further divided into mRNA, miRNA, and other. The mRNA segment held major share of the market in 2018 due to rising demand for molecular profiling by the healthcare professionals. Besides, technically advanced molecular pathology tools which help in the stratification for appropriate treatment are further contributing in the growing demand. Based on technology the market is segmented into Q FISH, FLOW FISH, and others. Q FISH technique is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period as these are commonly used to study instabilities in genome and offer various advantages like high specificity and affinity for telomeric repeats which contributes in the market growth of this segment.

Based on application the market is bifurcated into cancer research, genetic diseases, and others. Cancer Research market is further bifurcated into lung, breast, bladder, blood, prostrate, cervical, others. Cancer research segmented held major share of the market in 2018. Growing cancer prevalence across the globe and demand for rapid, sensitive, and accurate molecular diagnostic tests are some of the factors responsible for market growth of this segment. Besides, FISH probes are widely used in cancer diagnostics for detection of lung, and breast cancer. Based on end user the market is bifurcated into research & academic institutes, diagnostic centers, and others. Diagnostic centers are likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America held major share of the market in 2018 due to high adoption rate of advanced diagnostic techniques along with growing burden of cancer and infectious diseases. With rising prevalence of breast cancer and birth defects and genetic disorders the adoption rate of FISH probes in the diagnosis has boosted the market growth in this region.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the fluorescence in situ hybridization probe along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the fluorescence in situ hybridization probe market on global level. Growing disease prevalence rate that has cytogenetic base like cancer, genetic abnormalities along with the demand for sensitive, rapid, and accurate prognosis techniques for validation of diseases are some of the factor market growth. Besides, pipeline products awaiting regulatory approval, and rising R&D activities by various market players for the development of new disease-specific biomarkers are further attributing market growth of FISH probes. Moreover, growing awareness along with rising healthcare expenditure and development of new and advanced probes are likely to drive the market growth globally.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players in the market for fluorescence in situ hybridization probe include Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abnova Corporation, Oxford Gene Technologies, Life Science Technologies, Biosearch Technologies, Inc., Biocare Medical, LLC, Abbott Laboratories, and Agilent Technologies.

This report segments the global fluorescence in situ hybridization probe market as follows:

Global Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization Probe Market: Type Segment Analysis

DNA

RNA

mRNA

miRNA

Other

Global Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization Probe Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Q FISH

FLOW FISH

Others

Global Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization Probe Market: Application Segment Analysis

Cancer Research

Lung

Breast

Bladder

Blood

Prostrate

Cervical

Others

Genetic Diseases

Others

Global Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization Probe Market: End User Segment Analysis

Research & Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization Probe Market: Regional Segment Analysis

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

