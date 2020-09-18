Global Patient Portal Market was valued at approximately USD 1,895.54 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 5,539.43 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 16.6% between 2018 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Patient Portal market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Patient Portal market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Patient Portal market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Patient Portal market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Patient Portal market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Platform, Deployment, End user, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Patient Portal Market was valued at approximately USD 1895.54 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 5539.43 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 16.6% between 2018 and 2025.

A registry of patients is an online portal that helps keep all patient data. This website is available to doctors, medical practitioners and pharmacists at all times and places. It helps the patient connect with the provider of health care. Basic information on the patient page includes information on recent doctor visits, history of patients, chronic diseases, summaries of discharge, current medications, prescription for chronic disease, information on vaccination, allergies, and laboratory test results. Many patient portals provide value-added features, such as sharing patient information with health care staff, arranging medical visits, requesting replacement medication, verifying benefits and coverage from different insurance plans, updating personal information, making payments, purchasing items, uploading and completing documents, and accessing educational and disease awareness materials. The patient portal integrates the patient information that helps the health care provider to act accordingly and provide effective treatment and monitor the health of the patient. Patient portals are affordable and easily accessible, enhancing the patient”s health and safety. In emergencies when a patient is unconscious and for routine check-ups that minimize the patient”s time as well as the doctor, these portals are beneficial.

The study provides a decisive view on the Patient Portal market by segmenting the market based on Platform, Deployment, End user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on Platform, the market is segmented into integrated, and Stand-alone. The type category was dominated by integrated patient portals in terms of revenue share in 2018. Pre-integrated patient interfaces are favored by healthcare professionals with respect to the growing adoption of EHRs. Integrated portals remove the need for a separate personalized platform to bridge the gap between doctor and patient data requirements.

Based on the Deployment segment, the market is bifurcated Cloud-based, and On-premise. Cloud-based patient portals held a majority of revenue-related market share in 2018. Some of the factors responsible for increasing the adoption of cloud-based patient portals are technological advances, improved efficiency, comfort, and affordability.

Based on the End user segment, the market is bifurcated into Providers, Payers and Others. In 2018, healthcare providers dominated the patient interface market”s end-use category. In addition, providers are expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. The rise in government initiatives focused on improving patient service delivery is a key factor in market growth.

The geographical segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Due to technological advances in healthcare IT, North America held a majority of market share in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period as a result of improved health services and increased spending.

There are a number of factors expected to drive patient portal market growth, such as increasing healthcare adoption rates, technological advancement, awareness of health data maintenance in developing countries, and increased demand for EHR.

Key players within global Patient Portal market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CureMD, Epic System Company, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation and Medfusion amongst others.

