Global Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market was valued at nearly USD 478 Million in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,266.5 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 24.9% between 2020 and 2026.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market "By Integration Type (Monolithic Integration, Module Integration, and Hybrid Integration), By Raw Material (Indium Phosphide, Lithium Niobate, Gallium Arsenide, Silicon-on-Insulator, and Others), By Component (Lasers, Optical Amplifiers, Modulators, Multiplexers/De-Multiplexers, Attenuators, and Detectors), and By Application (Optical Communication, Biophotonics, Optical Signal Processing, and Sensing)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market was valued at nearly USD 478 Million in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,266.5 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 24.9% between 2020 and 2026.

Based on the integration type, the Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) industry is sectored into Monolithic Integration, Module Integration, and Hybrid Integration. On the basis of raw material, the market is divided into Indium Phosphide, Lithium Niobate, Gallium Arsenide, Silicon-on-Insulator, and Others. In terms of component, the industry is classified into Lasers, Optical Amplifiers, Modulators, Multiplexers/De-Multiplexers, Attenuators, and Detectors. Application-wise, the market is divided into Optical Communication, Biophotonics, Optical Signal Processing, and Sensing. Region-wise, the market is bifurcated into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

The report encompasses a comprehensive PESTEL and SWOT Analysis that assesses the factors influencing the performance of each market player in the present situation and over the forecast period. It also offers deep & extensive insights into the competitive moves by the mammoth industry players for acquiring a competitive edge as well as a leading position in the market.

Key Drivers:

Recent types of LIDAR finding numerous applications in the autonomous vehicles help the latter in scanning the environment around it and make use of photonic integrated circuits to achieve its objectives. Apart from this, PICs are extensively utilized in data centers and telecommunications industries. Moreover, careful cost management techniques adopted by the key players in strong economic period and strong cost management methods by the participants during economic downturn will impact the industry value over the forecast period.

The key players leveraging Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) market progression and profiled in the report include:

Infinera Corporation

Finisar Corporation

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Company Limited

Ciena Corporation

This report segments the Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) market as follows:

Global Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market: By Integration Type Segment Analysis

Monolithic Integration

Module Integration

Hybrid Integration

Global Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market: By Raw Material Segment Analysis

Indium Phosphide

Lithium Niobate

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon-on-Insulator

Others

Global Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market: By Component Segment Analysis

Lasers

Optical Amplifiers

Modulators

Multiplexers/De-Multiplexers

Attenuators

Detectors

Global Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Optical Communication

Biophotonics

Optical Signal Processing

Sensing

Global Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market: By Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

