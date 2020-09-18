Global Burn Injury Treatment Market was valued at nearly USD 2,754.37 Million in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3,841.8 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 4.91% between 2020 and 2026.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Burn Injury Treatment market.

According to the report, global demand for Burn Injury Treatment Market was valued at nearly USD 2,754.37 Million in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3,841.8 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 4.91% between 2020 and 2026.

Product-wise, the market is sectored into Wound Care Dressings, Medications, Biological Products, and Wound Care Devices. On the basis of Degree of Burn, the industry is divided into First-Degree Burns, Third-Degree Burns, and Second-Degree Burns. Based on Treatment Type, the market is classified into Medications, Surgeries, Traditional Dressings, Advanced Dressings, and Others. In terms of end-user, the industry is bifurcated into Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Clinics, and Others. Region-wise, the industry is segmented into North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Key Drivers:

Burgeoning requirement for new procedures or surgical methods of treating burn injuries for alleviating the stress, trauma, and pain in children will prop up rate of growth of the burn injury treatment business during the timespan from 2019 to 2025. Additionally, the extended scope of the business is credited to the huge requirement for artificial skin substitutes like biosynthetic skin substitutes for treating the patient wounds caused due to burn injuries.

The key players leveraging the burn injury treatment market growth and profiled in the report include:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Essity Aktiebolag

ConvaTec, Inc.

Cardinal Health

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Molnlycke Health Care AB

3M Healthcare

Smith & Nephew plc

Coloplast Group

Global Burn Injury Treatment Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Wound Care Dressings

Medications

Biological Products

Wound Care Devices

Global Burn Injury Treatment Market: By Degree of Burn Segment Analysis

First-Degree Burns

Third-Degree Burns

Second-Degree Burns

Global Burn Injury Treatment Market: By Treatment Type Segment Analysis

Medications

Surgeries

Traditional Dressings

Advanced Dressings

Others

Global Burn Injury Treatment Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Clinics

Others

Global Burn Injury Treatment Market: By Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

