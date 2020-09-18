Global Electrosurgical Generators Market was valued at nearly USD 1.58 Billion in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2.73 Billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 8.2% between 2020 and 2026.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electrosurgical Generators market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report includes revenue forecast & analysis of the electrosurgical generators market on a global as well as regional level. It also offers historical data from 2016 to 2019 and provides an assessment of the industry progression over 2020-2026 in terms of USD Billion. Our study comprises of competitive strategies adopted by the key industry players based on the framework provided by the Porters Five Forces Model influencing the market.

According to the report, global demand for Electrosurgical Generators Market was valued at nearly USD 1.58 Billion in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2.73 Billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 8.2% between 2020 and 2026.

Our study offers accurate market attractiveness analysis, thereby assisting the customer in exploring the high growth prospects of the electrosurgical generators market over the timespan from 2020 to 2026. The report also offers historical data from 2016 to 2019. Moreover, the market is divided into segments including type, application, end-use, and region.

Based on the type, the electrosurgical generators industry is sectored into Bipolar and Monopolar. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Optical, Gynecology, Cardiac, Maxillofacial, Dermatology, ENT, Dental, Orthopedic, Neurology, Urology, and Others. In terms of end-use, the market is divided into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others. Region-wise, the market is sectored into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

The report includes PESTEL and SWOT Analysis that helps in assessing the factors that impact the performance of each industry participant in the present scenario and during the forecast timeframe. It also provides an insight into the competitive moves adopted by the key market players to gain a competitive edge.

Key Drivers:

Swift technological innovations in the Electrosurgery field coupled with the surge in the proportion of the minimally invasive surgeries will promote the expansion of the electrosurgical generators industry over the forecast timeframe. Apart from this, the burgeoning requirement of cosmetic surgeries is predicted to leverage the expansion of the electrosurgical generators industry over the period from 2020 to 2026.

The key players influencing electrosurgical generators market growth and profiled in the report include:

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Medtronic

elliquence

Olympus Corporation

Symmetry Surgical Inc. (Bovie)

Smith & Nephew

CONMED Corporation

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon)

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

This report segments the Electrosurgical Generators market as follows:

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Bipolar

Monopolar

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Optical

Maxillofacial

Dermatology

ENT

Gynecology

Cardiac

Dental

Orthopedic

Neurology

Urology

Others

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market: By End-Use Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

