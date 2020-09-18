Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market was valued at nearly USD 800 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,200 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dimethyl Carbonate market.

Abstract

The report includes revenue forecast & analysis of the Dimethyl Carbonate Market on a global as well as regional level. It also offers historic data of 2016 and 2017 and provides valuation of the industry surge during 2019-2025 in terms of USD Million. Our study includes competitive strategies adopted by the key industry players based on the framework offered by the Porters Five Forces Analysis impacting the market evolution.

According to the report, global demand for Dimethyl Carbonate Market was valued at nearly USD 800 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,200 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6% between 2019 and 2025.

Our market analysts and team of research professionals have done a comprehensive research on the report for providing accurate market attractiveness analysis aiding the end-user in unraveling the huge growth potential of the market over the forecast timespan. Apparently, the market is sectored in terms of application, grade, and end-use industry.

Application-wise, the Dimethyl Carbonate market is divided into Polycarbonate Synthesis, Reagents, Battery Electrolyte, and Solvents. On the basis of Grade, the industry is segregated into Battery, Industry, and Pharmaceutical. Based on the end-use industry, the market is divided into Plastics, Pharmaceuticals, and Paints & Coatings. Region-wise, the market is bifurcated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

The report provides a PESTEL and SWOT analysis for critically estimating the aspects leveraging the performance of each industry participant in the current scenario as well as during the forecast timespan. It provides a brief overview of the market trends and delves into the competitive moves adopted by the key market players to increase their market share.

Key Drivers:

The beneficial features of the dimethyl carbonate including its non-toxic and eco-friendly nature has made its use more popular in myriad chemical firms across the globe. Furthermore, the massive utilization of the compound as green methylating agent & solvent will catapult the growth rate of the dimethyl carbonate market over the forecast timeline. Apparently, the compound is also likely to be considered as a component of reformulated fuels due to its high oxygen contents and exceptional blending characteristics.

The key players influencing Dimethyl Carbonate market growth and profiled in the report include:

Ube Industries Ltd.

Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Panax Etec

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Lotte Chemical

Arrow Chemical Group Corp.

This report segments the Dimethyl Carbonate market as follows:

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Polycarbonate Synthesis

Reagents

Battery Electrolyte

Solvents

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market: By Grade Segment Analysis

Battery

Industry

Pharmaceutical

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market: By End-Use Industry Segment Analysis

Plastics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market: By Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

