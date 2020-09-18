Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Test Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automated Test Equipment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automated Test Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Automated Test Equipment Market: By Type of Test Equipment (Memory Semiconductor ATE, Non-Memory Semiconductor ATE, and Discrete ATE), By End-User Application (IT & Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Defense, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global automated test equipment market was valued at 1.1 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is expected to be valued at 4.82 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.6%. The report offers valuation and analysis of automated test equipment market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides a comprehensive evaluation of the market rivalry, avenues, emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on earnings (USD Billion).

The growth of the automated test equipment industry is owing to its escalating demand in electronic manufacturing sector for examining systems as well as electronic components for defects during production of components. Furthermore, it helps in identification & testing of errors in integrated circuits, chip systems, and wafer testing. This, in turn, will boost the market trends over the coming years. The advent of next-gen devices will further spur the market expansion over the years to come. Thriving vehicle sector and commercialization of IoT activities will further boost the scope of the business over the forecast timeline.

Based on the type of test equipment, the market is divided into Memory Semiconductor ATE, Non-Memory Semiconductor ATE, and Discrete ATE. On the basis of end-user application, the automated test equipment industry is bifurcated into IT & Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Defense, and Others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe.

Region-wise, North American sub-continent is slated to be the major regional revenue contributor towards the overall market during 2019-2025. The regional market growth is attributed to the slew of product applications in aerospace & defense sectors.

Some of the reputed players in the automated test equipment business are LTX-Credence, Teradyne, Inc., and Advantest.

The report segment of global automated test equipment market is as follows:

Global Automated Test Equipment Market: Type Segment Analysis

Memory Chip Based

Non- Memory Chip Based

Discrete

Global Automated Test Equipment Market: End User Segment Analysis

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Telecommunication

Others

Global Automated Test Equipment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Automated Test Equipment in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Automated Test Equipment Market: By Type of Test Equipment (Memory Semiconductor ATE, Non-Memory Semiconductor ATE, and Discrete ATE), By End-User Application (IT & Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Defense, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580