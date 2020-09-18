Robo-Taxi Market: By Level of Autonomy (L4 and L5), By Application (Passenger Transport and Goods Transport), By Service (Station-Based and Car Rental), By Vehicle (Shuttle/Van and Car), By Propulsion (Hybrid, Electric, and Fuel Cell), By Component (Camera, LiDar, Radar, and Ultrasonic Sensors), and By Region – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 -2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Robo-Taxi market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Robo-Taxi Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Robo-Taxi market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.



The report offers valuation and analysis of Robo-taxi market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, opportunities, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).



Escalating concerns over fuel emissions, road safety issues, and escalating popularity for ride-sharing vehicles will boost the market trends over the forecast period. Furthermore, self-driven cars are predicted to raise the cost of the fleet operators. This will help the market gain momentum over the forthcoming years. Apart from this, new business models such as mobility as a service can prove to be profitable & sustainable revenue source for the market over the coming years.

Moreover, the disruptive power of these self-driven taxis in autonomous driving is predicted to bring a paradigm shift in the automotive sector over the coming years. Furthermore, these new self-driven cars are expected to enhance the shared mobility and enable the vehicle connectivity. Additionally, these Robo-taxis will include electric powertrains that will reduce the operating costs for fleet authorities.

Our report also provides the current developments taking place in the industry along with the competitive moves & strategies implemented by the market players to expand their business. Let us discuss about some of the reputed brands in the Robo-taxi industry.

GM Cruise

In last week of January 2020, Cruise LLC, an autonomous vehicle unit of General Motors Company, launched an autonomous all-electric ride-sharing shuttle developed in association with Honda Motor. The autonomous driverless vehicle referred as Origin is likely to be developed at the GMs Detroit-Hamtramck factory in the U.S. Moreover, the introduction of the driverless vehicle is a part of the revitalization effort at the unit and GE has committed to spend USD 2.2 billion for building the electric & self-driven vehicles at the factory unit.

Waymo

In January 2020, Waymo, the self-driving unit of Googles parent firm Alphabet, partnered with UPS, a shipping & logistics firm based in the U.S., for testing of its autonomous delivery vehicles. Reportedly, Waymos autonomous vans referred as Chrysler Pacifica minivans will bring packaged from the UPS store sites at Metro Phoenix to a UPS sorting unit at Tempe, Arizona in the U.S. for processing purpose.

Moreover, the European market is likely to have huge growth potential and is predicted to majorly impact the overall market revenue share over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the presence of key players in the region along with easy availability of robust electric charging infrastructure facility in the region. Introduction of new models of electric vehicles by the firms like Tesla along with supportive government policies in Europe will boost the regional market growth.

Key players leveraging the industry growth and profiled in the report are:

Aptiv

EasyMile

Waymo

NAVYA

Ridecell

GM Cruise

Uber Technologies

The global Robo-Taxi market is segmented as follows:

By Level of Autonomy

L4

L5

By Application

Passenger Transport

Goods Transport

By Service

Station-Based

Car Rental

By Vehicle

Shuttle/Van

Car

By Propulsion

Hybrid

Electric

Fuel Cell

By Component

Camera

LiDar

Radar

Ultrasonic Sensors

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

