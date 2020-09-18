Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Steel Fiber market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Steel Fiber Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Steel Fiber market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The global steel fiber market was estimated at 2.3 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is projected to be valued at 3.5 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.0%. The report offers valuation and analysis of steel fiber market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, limitations, sales estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market data. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Key Driving Factors

Massive product demand across the construction & infrastructure industries is anticipated to steer the growth of the steel fiber market over the forecast timeline. Apparently, steel fiber find massive application in these sectors due to its beneficial features like crack resistance, rust resistance, durability, greater tensile strength, and enhanced sheer strength. These beneficial features are expected to steer the growth of the industry over the forecast period.

Our study offers market attractiveness analysis in a precise manner, thereby assisting the buyer in unfurling the huge growth prospects of the steel fiber market over the timespan from 2019 to 2025. The report also provides data about the market from 2016 to 2018. Moreover, the market is segmented into application, type, manufacturing process, and region.

Application-wise, the steel fiber market is segregated into Composite, Refractories, and Concrete applications. Based on the type, the industry is divided into Straight, Deformed, Hooked, and Crimped. On the basis of manufacturing process, the industry is divided into Slit Sheet, Melt Extract, and Cut Wire/Cold Drawn.

The key players influencing the steel fiber industry and profiled in the report include Arcelor Mittal, Bekaert, Green Steel Group, Nippon Seisen, Yuthian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing, R. STAT, Spajic Doo, Zhejiang Boean Metal Products, Fibrometals, and Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber.

The global steel fiber market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Hooked

Straight

Deformed

Crimped

Others (glued & irregular)

By Application

Concrete reinforcement

Composite reinforcement

Refractories

Others (vaults, filters, and material plastic)

By Manufacturing Process

Cut Wire/cold drawn

Slit sheet

Melt extract

Others (Mill extract and modified cold drawn wire)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

