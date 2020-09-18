Coronavirus Diagnostics Market -By End-Use (Hospitals, Public Health Labs, Private or Commercial Labs, and Physician Labs) and By Region – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 -2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Coronavirus Diagnostics market.

Abstract

As per WHO, viral infections have evolved consistently and they pose a grave threat to public health. Moreover, many of the viral epidemics have been witnessed since the last two decades with severe acute syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-1), H1NI flu, and the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) being the most severe among them. The World Health Organization has concluded that person-to-person transfer of the novel coronavirus is due to respiratory drops and touching of the surfaces contaminated with the novel coronavirus.

According to NCBI, the viral pandemic MERS- CoV was first detected in Saudi Arabia during 2012, while SARS-CoV-1 was identified in Guangdong province in China during November 2002. For the record, nearly 2,494 persons were infected with MERS-CoV and it caused about 858 deaths in Saudi Arabia including 38 demises in South Korea. Reputed British Journal Lancet has reported that SARS-CoV-1 infected nearly 8,000 persons and was responsible for around 774 deaths across nearly thirty-seven countries during 2002-2003.

Reportedly, coronaviruses are the key pathogens that have caused respiratory diseases in human beings. These viruses are big single-stranded RNA viruses that were detected in various kinds of animal types and were transmitted in humans. For instance, bats were found to be responsible for the spread of SARS-CoV-1 and dromedary camels were found to have spread MERS-CoV.

Furthermore, novel coronavirus is also referred to as SARS-CoV-2 and was first identified in China during December 2019 in Wuhan province. Researchers have observed that the SARS-CoV-2 is highly stable on plastic & stainless steel and can survive up to 6 days, particularly on polypropylene. Moreover, they have also claimed that the virus is reduced to half within thirteen to sixteen hours on both these surfaces.

These scientists even found that the coronavirus could survive for 2.7 hours in aerosol, less than four hours on copper, and not more than twenty-four hours on cardboard. Authentic reports have confirmed that the new coronavirus strain has affected nearly 114 nations, thereby infecting over 1.26 lakh persons globally. The major impact of the epidemic is witnessed in China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran with India recording nearly 73 cases of 2019-CoV. Approximately, more than 4,000 patients have lost their lives due to the infection.

Coronavirus Diagnostics Cases & Treatment

Diagnosis of 2019-nCoV

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S., a large number of patients affected due to COVID-19 developed a fever and acute respiratory illness symptoms. Results were derived from the lab or clinical tests conducted on the patients in the initial phase of the viral infection who were based in different countries. Specimens taken from the blood of the patients residing in myriad regions revealed a reduction in the white blood cell count with a decline in the number of lymphocytes. However, the blood samples taken from critically-ill patients revealed a constant as well as a prominent reduction in the number of blood lymphocytes and a surge in the D-dimer value.

In addition to this, a rise in the number of liver enzymes, C-creative proteins, muscle enzymes, and LDH is witnessed in the patients suffering from novel coronavirus.

Treating of 2019-nCoV

The treatment of the novel coronavirus is indicative and oxygen therapy is a key treatment for the subjects infected with acute coronavirus infection. Moreover, automated ventilation can be used during respiratory failure at the time of oxygen treatment and hemodynamic aid is necessary for proficiently handling septic shock.

As per the guidelines of WHO on 28th January 2020, respiratory failure can be addressed through the offering of protective automatized ventilation and non-invasive ventilation or high flow nasal oxygen. The global health agency of the UN has approved the alpha-interferon inoculation and intake or medication of Lopinavir/ritonavir dose. In addition to this, preclinical tests have demonstrated that remdesivir can prove to be effective against human coronavirus infections and it tested positive in rhesus macaque prototype of MERS-CoV ailment.

Key players involved in the production of drugs for treating the coronavirus include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Lonza, bioMerieux, Hologic, Qiagen, GSK Biologicals, PerkinElmer, and Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

