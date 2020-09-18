Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pasta market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pasta Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pasta market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Pasta Market – By Raw Materials (Barley, Maize, Wheat, Rice, Mix, and Others), By Product Raw Materials (Fresh/Chilled Pasta, Preserved/ Canned Pasta, Dried Pasta, and Others), By Distribution Channels (Independent Small Groceries, Online Stores, Hypermarkets, Discounters, Supermarkets, and Others)- Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global pasta market was estimated at 13 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is projected to be valued at 16 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of about 2.9% over 2019-2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of pasta market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, sales estimates, opportunities, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Introduction

Pasta has been identified as a constituent of healthy meals in Latin America and Mediterranean regions. The dish is a delicious & favorite meal of families across the globe and serves as a key functional food. It also possesses a large number of nutritive supplements and has positive therapeutic effects on the health of an individual. As per NCBI study on the relation between pasta intake with BMI and waist-to-hip ratio, the consumption of pasta did not impact the health of the persons residing in the Mediterranean region nor did it increase their obesity.

Market Growth Drivers

With a high intake of pasta in the U.S. due to its, no impacts witnessed on obesity levels of individuals will steer the market growth over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, after the pasta is cooked correctly it can possess a low glycemic index and can be contributed majorly towards the satisfaction of an individual. Furthermore, after the pasta is consumed with tomato products it offers a high source of dietary lycopene. This will expand the market scope over the forecasting years.

Moreover, epidemiologic evidence has unleashed the intake of foods enriched in phytochemicals consumed with pasta displaying a reduction in the cases of heart ailments, cancer, obesity, and diabetes. In addition to this, pasta also helps in reducing chronic degenerative ailments and raises the nutrient quality of the diet. All these aforementioned factors are anticipated to steer the expansion of the pasta industry over the forthcoming years.

Europe To Account For Major Market Share Over Forecast Timeline

The growth of the regional market over the forecast period is owing to a huge intake of pasta in European countries. Additionally, an increase in per capita sales of the product in Europe will spearhead the growth of the pasta industry in the European region over the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the pasta industry include Strom Products Ltd., Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc., General Mills, ConAgra Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Company, American Italian Pasta Company, and Fiori-Bruna Pasta Products.

The report segments the global pasta market as follows:

By Raw Material

Barley

Durum Wheat Semolina

Wheat

Maize

Rice

Others

By Product Raw Materials

Canned/Preserved Pasta

Fresh/Chilled Pasta

Dried Pasta

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Independent Small Groceries

Discounters

E-commerce Stores

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Pasta in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Pasta Market – By Raw Materials (Barley, Maize, Wheat, Rice, Mix, and Others), By Product Raw Materials (Fresh/Chilled Pasta, Preserved/ Canned Pasta, Dried Pasta, and Others), By Distribution Channels (Independent Small Groceries, Online Stores, Hypermarkets, Discounters, Supermarkets, and Others)- Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580