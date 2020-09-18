Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pasta market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pasta Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pasta market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Pasta Market – By Raw Materials (Barley, Maize, Wheat, Rice, Mix, and Others), By Product Raw Materials (Fresh/Chilled Pasta, Preserved/ Canned Pasta, Dried Pasta, and Others), By Distribution Channels (Independent Small Groceries, Online Stores, Hypermarkets, Discounters, Supermarkets, and Others)- Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029
Abstract
The global pasta market was estimated at 13 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is projected to be valued at 16 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of about 2.9% over 2019-2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of pasta market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, sales estimates, opportunities, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).
Introduction
Pasta has been identified as a constituent of healthy meals in Latin America and Mediterranean regions. The dish is a delicious & favorite meal of families across the globe and serves as a key functional food. It also possesses a large number of nutritive supplements and has positive therapeutic effects on the health of an individual. As per NCBI study on the relation between pasta intake with BMI and waist-to-hip ratio, the consumption of pasta did not impact the health of the persons residing in the Mediterranean region nor did it increase their obesity.
Market Growth Drivers
With a high intake of pasta in the U.S. due to its, no impacts witnessed on obesity levels of individuals will steer the market growth over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, after the pasta is cooked correctly it can possess a low glycemic index and can be contributed majorly towards the satisfaction of an individual. Furthermore, after the pasta is consumed with tomato products it offers a high source of dietary lycopene. This will expand the market scope over the forecasting years.
Moreover, epidemiologic evidence has unleashed the intake of foods enriched in phytochemicals consumed with pasta displaying a reduction in the cases of heart ailments, cancer, obesity, and diabetes. In addition to this, pasta also helps in reducing chronic degenerative ailments and raises the nutrient quality of the diet. All these aforementioned factors are anticipated to steer the expansion of the pasta industry over the forthcoming years.
Europe To Account For Major Market Share Over Forecast Timeline
The growth of the regional market over the forecast period is owing to a huge intake of pasta in European countries. Additionally, an increase in per capita sales of the product in Europe will spearhead the growth of the pasta industry in the European region over the forecast period.
Key players profiled in the pasta industry include Strom Products Ltd., Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc., General Mills, ConAgra Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Company, American Italian Pasta Company, and Fiori-Bruna Pasta Products.
The report segments the global pasta market as follows:
By Raw Material
Barley
Durum Wheat Semolina
Wheat
Maize
Rice
Others
By Product Raw Materials
Canned/Preserved Pasta
Fresh/Chilled Pasta
Dried Pasta
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Independent Small Groceries
Discounters
E-commerce Stores
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
