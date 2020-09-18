Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fruit Puree market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Fruit Puree Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Fruit Puree market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Fruit Puree Market – By Type (Apple Puree, Plum Puree, Banana Puree, and Strawberry Puree), By Application (Baby Food, Bakery (Pastries & Cakes and Other Baked Products), Convenience Food, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Dressings, Confectionary, Pet Foods, Beverages, and Sauces)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global fruit puree market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4.25 % during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the fruit puree market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Million).

Introduction

Fruit puree is one of the earliest foods launched for infant consumption over the complementary timeframe. In addition to this, rheological features along with sensory analysis are a few of the aspects anticipated to steer the expansion of the product as food for the infBanana Puree.

Market Growth Drivers

With epidemiological studies revealing that the diets rich in fruits can protect an individual against heart disorders, the fruit puree market is anticipated to gain traction over the coming years. Apart from this, pureed fruit products contain a large number of beneficial nutrients such as dietary fibers, flavonoids, vitamin C, and carotenoids. This, in turn, will enlarge the scope of the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, an increase in the use of the product in cereals and dairy items are predicted to embellish the market expansion over the forthcoming years. Furthermore, strategic moves made by the key players are likely to create lucrative growth avenues for the fruit puree industry over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, Wetzels Pretzels launched Cherry Boba Frozen Lemonade having the flavour of cherry popping pearls and real cherry fruit puree.

Asia Pacific Market To Record Lucrative Surge Over 2019-2025

The regional market growth over the forecast timeline is owing to the huge demand for nutritive baby food in the region. Apart from this, a prominent rise in the consumption of smoothies is anticipated to steer the fruit puree industry expansion over the forecast timeline.

Key players profiled in the fruit puree market include SVZ International B.V., SunOpta Inc., Milne Fruit Products, Superior Foods Companies, Boiron FrÃ¨res SAS, Sicodis Sica-SAS, Nestle S.A., Symrise AG, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and Kerry Group PLC.

The global fruit puree market is segmented as follows:

By Fruit Type

Banana Puree

Apple Puree

Strawberry Puree

Plum Puree

By Application

Bakery

Pastries & Cakes

Other baked products

Baby Food

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Convenience Food

Confectionary

Dressings

Sauces

Pet Foods

Beverages

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

