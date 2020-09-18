Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smoothies market.

Abstract

The global smoothies market was estimated at 12.8 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is projected to be valued at 18.8 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The report offers valuation and analysis of surface protection tapes market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, limitations, sales estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market data. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Introduction

Smoothie is a thick drink manufactured from a mixture of fruits & vegetables and water, ice cubes, yogurt, and milk. Apart from this, even sweeteners like syrup, honey, and sugar are added to the product to improve the taste. Furthermore, smoothies comprise dietary fibers and they are more nutritious & healthy as compared to fruit juices.

Market Growth Dynamics

Escalating demand for local flavors in soft drinks including tropical flavors along with the application of new ingredients like erythritol in soft drinks is likely to boost the intake of soft drinks. This, in turn, will prompt the market expansion over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, the launching of semi-skimmed soft drinks and massive use of new kinds of packaging will enhance product sales over the forecasting years.

In addition to this, an increase in health awareness among the end-users along with altering lifestyles as well as food habits will prop up the expansion of the smoothies industry over the forecast period. Smoothies have evolved as a perfect meal substituting items.

North America To Account For Major Market Share Over 2019-2025

The growth of the regional market over the forecast timeline is owing to large-scale intake of healthy constituents in the countries like the U.S. Apart from this, hectic lifestyle and declining health in the country is anticipated to contribute notably towards the expansion of smoothies industry over the forecast timeline.

Key players included in the Smoothies industry report are Bolthouse Farms, Ella”s Kitchen Ltd., Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Barfresh Food Group, Jamba Juice Company, Smoothie King, and MTY Food Group.

The report segments the global smoothies market as follows:

By Product

Fruit-Based

Dairy-Based

By Distribution Channel

Smoothie Bars

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Restaurants

Convenience Stores

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

