Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market is forecasted to develop from USD 8 billion to USD 11.5 billion during 2019“2025, growing with a CAGR of 6.8%.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Abrasion Resistant Coatings market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Abrasion Resistant Coatings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market – Segmented By Type (Metal/Ceramic Coatings, Polymer), End User (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Marine, Transportation, Mining, Construction), And Geography-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 “2029

Abstract

Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market: An Overview

Metal friction and subsequent abrasion is a natural occurrence for most metals. However, it can pose extreme danger to constructed sites, pipelines, and hence, abrasion coatings is extremely important for a wide variety of industries. Current coating systems enable metals to withstand various harmful impacts including seizing, galling, and other physical damage. Despite the potential concerns in applications like pipeline, these metals are often safe from the regular wear, and tear of the ordinary life. Hence, metal abrasion is often used for a wide variety of surfaces, wherein the use of lubricants or greases poses challenges. Metal coatings are widely availed to prolong the shelf life of metals, and the use of ceramic-based, and polymer-based coatings remains most appealing to end-players. New solutions in the market also offer low-VOC and friendlier working environment from harmful side-effects. These solutions continue to witness growing demand due to increase use of oxide coatings, and their superior chemical resistance.

Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market: Key Trends

The global abrasion resistant coatings market is witnessing a rising demand for protection of rust. The increasing use of metals in high-temperature applications, and growing efficacy of polymer-based coatings promise lucrative opportunities for growth during 2019-2025 period. the growing advancements in ceramic-based coatings, and their growing demand in emerging nations will likely drive this growth during the forecast period. Their growing use in industries like power generation, automotive, marine, and oil & gas industry will boost further output during the forecast period. According to International Energy Agency, the global demand for electricity rose by 4% in 2018. Additionally, despite environmental challenges, coal remains the leading source of electricity generation, and witnessed a 2.6% increase in production in the same year. So, despite the tough economic period earlier, the power sector promises notable growth for the abrasion resistant coatings market during the forecast period.

According to International Association of Oil & Gas producers, the demand for oil & gas is at its peak today. The rising demand for oil & gas comes largely from dramatic growth in demand from Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. Additionally, the acquisition of oil & gas has also largely shifted to North America, wherein major companies engaged in advanced technique for acquisition of oil & gas will play a crucial role of supply of oil & gas. The dynamic shifts in supply model will present major opportunities for growth for players in the abrasion resistant coatings market.

Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market: Regional Analysis

The global abrasion resistant coatings market report will cover all key regions of the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the North America will likely register highest total revenues in the global market. The rapid expansion of power generation, marine industry, and increasing production of oil & gas in the region will play a key role in the markets expansion. On the other hand, the rising demand for oil & gas products, and increasing exploration activity for the same, will also drive major growth for the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market: Competitive Analysis

The global abrasion resistant coatings market landscape remains a fragmented, and competitive landscape amidst a growing shift towards innovation. Some key companies in the global abrasion resistant coatings market are AkzoNobel N.V., Hempel A/S, Jotun A/S, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Saint-Gobain.

The global abrasion resistant coatings market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Metal/Ceramic Coatings

Polymer

By end-use industry:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Marine

Mining

Transportation

Construction

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Abrasion Resistant Coatings in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market – Segmented By Type (Metal/Ceramic Coatings, Polymer), End User (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Marine, Transportation, Mining, Construction), And Geography-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 “2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580