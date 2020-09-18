Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Zirconium Dioxide market.

Abstract

The global zirconium dioxide market value was estimated at 65 (USD Million) in 2019 and is projected to hit 85 (USD Million) by 2025 growing at a CAGR of over 3.8% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the zirconium dioxide market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Million).

Introduction

Zirconium dioxide is found in minerals zircon and baddeleyite. In addition to this, the crystals of the compound exist in three phases including the cubic phase, tetragonal phase, and monoclinic phase. In addition to this, the compound in the cubic phase acquires stability at a temperature of over 2370 degrees centigrade and it exhibits mechanical features. In the tetragonal phase, the compound becomes stable during the temperature ranging from 1170 centigrade and 2370 centigrade.

Additionally, ZrO2 or zirconia that is also referred to as ceramic steel possesses optimum features for dental application including superior strength and fatigue resistance apart from properties like biocompatibility & outstanding wear features. As per NCBI, a German chemist named Martin Heinrich Klaproth discovered zirconium dioxide in the eighteenth century and the compound was later isolated in the nineteenth century by Swedish chemist referred by the name Jons Jakob Berzelius.

Apparently, in the 1970s, the zirconium dioxide found its first application in fixed prosthodontics after low proportions of aluminum oxide were substituted by zirconium dioxide.

Market Growth Dynamics

The breakthroughs in CAM or CAD technology have helped in the fabricating of stabilized zirconium dioxide and this is likely to steer the expansion of the zirconium dioxide market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the product finds a slew of applications in dental implants, dental bridges, inserts, and crowns due to its fracture resisting properties, radiopacity, and biocompatibility. With its unique physical, aesthetic, & mechanical features, zirconium dioxide has gained wide popularity as a non-metallic denture.

Furthermore, dental ceramics manufactured from other metals develop cracks as a result of applied pressures, thereby leading to fracture in the material. However, cracks formed in the dental ceramics produced from zirconium dioxide are constricted & halted and do not grow and this has helped in the massive use of the compound in myriad dental applications. This, in turn, is likely to enlarge the scope of the zirconium dioxide market over the forecast timeline.

North American Market To Register Massive Surge By 2025

The growth of the regional market over the forecast timeline is subject to thriving dental implants sector in countries like the U.S. and Canada as a result of oral disorders. Apart from this, a rise in the number of dental practitioners and the focus of the end-users on enhancing the aesthetic appeal will boost the product demand in the region. Substantial improvement in dental imaging techniques with acceptance of digital technology will spearhead the expansion of the zirconium dioxide industry over the ensuing years.

Key industry players profiled in the zirconium dioxide market include Tosoh Corp., Saint-Gobain ZirPro, Zircomet, H.C. Starck, Showa Denko, American Elements, and Jiangxi Kingan Hi-Tech Company.

The global zirconium dioxide market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Industrial Zirconium Oxide,

Ultrafine Zirconium Oxide

Others

By Most Widely Used Downstream Field

Ceramics

Stabilizer

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

