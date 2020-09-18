Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fruit Sorting Machinery market.

Abstract

The global fruit sorting machinery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the fruit sorting machinery market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Million).

Introduction

Fruits vary from others in terms of size, color taste, and color. Apart from this, they change their quality attributes over a period, thereby making it necessary to produce fruit sorting equipment for automatically inspecting & sorting of the fruits.

Moreover, the fruit sorting machinery is a non-destructive, automated, and cost-efficient monitoring tool for checking the fruit quality, external defects, and contaminants. It helps in accurately examining the fruit quality and sorting the fruits based on their characteristics. The equipment works with various objectives from in-line sorting into different commercial segments along with identification of contaminants as well as distributing of particular chemicals on the surface of fruits.

Market Growth Dynamics

Escalating consumption of processed fruits is anticipated to steer the expansion of fruit sorting machinery industry over the forecast period. Moreover, fruit aroma as well as their flavors determine consumer purchasing behavior pattern across commercial fruit sector as per their preference. Additionally, fruit harvesters, suppliers, and retailers depend on testers to assess fruit quality and its aroma features for increasing its sales. For this, the fruit sorting devices help them in proficiently bifurcating complicated fruit volatile mixtures, thereby proving to be the effective tools of fruit aroma examination. All these aforementioned aspects will embellish the market evolution over the estimated period.

Furthermore, an intense surge in labor charges will pave a way for the demand for the fruit sorting machinery over the forthcoming years. Massive fruit intake with growing health awareness is likely to transform into huge product penetration in the fruit retail industry over the forthcoming years. Apparently, enforcement of strict laws with the view to ensure consumer safety will chart a profitable growth curve for the market over the upcoming years.

Europe To Contribute Majorly Towards Market Share By 2025

The growth of the market in European continent over the forecast timeline is subject to introduction of stringent rules taking into consideration food quality & safety in the European countries. Furthermore, countries like Holland, the UK, Germany, and France are anticipated to be the major demand pockets of the region.

Key players profile in the report include CFT Spa, Buhler AG, TOMRA Systems ASA, Duravant LLC, and Unitec Spa.

The global fruit sorting machinery market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Automated fruit sorting machinery

Mechanical fruit sorting machinery

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

