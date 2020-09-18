Education ERP Market was capitalized at US$ 7.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to develop almost 3 times by income by the end of 2025. The Market will witness a tremendous growth, rising at 15.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Education ERP market.

Abstract

Education ERP Market: An Overview

The ERP solutions have become a backbone of operations at small, and large enterprises alike globally. ERP, or Enterprise Resource Planning is an integrated, real-time, mediation software between various stakeholders. The software allows educators to collect, store, manage, and interpret data for various business objectives. These objectives usually include streamlining business activity, cost-efficiency, tracking inventory, and management, among others.

The ERP industry has become a multi-billion dollar industry in recent years, thanks to rising efficacy, and reliability of these softwares. Additionally, in countries like the United States, IT expenditure has become the largest source of expenditure for businesses over the past decade. The growing reliance on these systems for error-free transactions, operations, and optimization of productivity will play a key role in growth of the education ERP market in near future.

According to SAC latest study, the market reached a valuation of $7.9 bn in 2018. The market will likely increase its size by three times over the forecast period, to reach nearly $22 bn by 2025. The market will likely register a notable 15.7% CAGR during 2019-2025.

Education ERP Market: Key Trends

ERP in education has also positive support from EU lawmakers, wherein increasing grants for ERP implementation in higher education are available. Universities also continue major advancements in key areas like data aggregation, analysis, investigation and decision-making. According to latest forecast by the European Commission, there will be a 530% increase in global data volume by 2025. Additionally, the share of data economy will increase to ‚¬829 billion from ‚¬301 billion in 2018. The number of professionals will also increase from 5.7 million in 2018 to 10. 9 million in 2025. The latest forecast will likely raise the opportunities for growth for players in the education ERP market.

Growing research also indicates that largely enterprises business significantly from ERP implementation. Despite the few hiccups, the implementation of ERP remains a strong draw for most businesses, and organizations. On the other hand, unsuccessful ERP implementation is often caused by unwillingness of the senior management, lack of technical know-how, and poor training among others. These are factors that can be controlled to improve ERP implementation, and manage operations effectively. Additionally, growing demand for transparency in school systems, accountability for results, and growing demand for technical education will provide a major boost for the education ERP market in near future.

The growing cost-efficiency due to cloud systems, growing importance of big data in decision making, and increasing demand for transparency will likely drive major growth for the education ERP market during the forecast period.

Education ERP Market: Segmentation

The education ERP market report will cover key segments in the global landscape. Based on components, the report is segmented into Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Fee Management Systems, Classroom Management Systems, Hostel Management Systems, Library Management Systems, and Student Assessment Systems. Additionally, the report will also cover various end-users including educators for kindergarten, primary & secondary educational institutes, and higher education organizations. The rising primary & secondary education systems will likely hold a major share of revenues in the global education ERP market. The growing demand for SaaS-based systems, and rising demand for fee management systems will play a key role in expansion of the education ERP market over the forecast period.

Education ERP Market: Regional Analysis

The education ERP market report will cover all key regions of the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, regions like Latin America, South Asia, and MEA show a strong inclination towards cost-effective implementation of technology. The high tariffs on quality electronic devices also affect growth of ebooks, smartphones, tablets, and subsequently the growth of the education ERP market in the region. This remains a key barrier to growth in emerging nations. However, partnerships with key stakeholders in the technology sector, and strong cost-effective manufacturing activity in Asia Pacific will drive robust growth in the region during the forecast period.

The global education ERP market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Student Information Systems (SIS)

Learning Management Systems (LMS)

Student Assessment Systems (SAS)

Library Management Systems

Classroom Management

Fee Management Systems

Hostel Management Systems

By User Type

Kindergarten

Primary & secondary

Higher education

