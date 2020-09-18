Global Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market will reach $8.1 bn in valuation in 2018. The strong bleaching chemicals promises to drive growth at 3.7% CAGR during 2019-2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pulp and Paper Chemicals market.

Abstract

Global Pulp and Chemicals Market: An Overview

The global pulp and chemicals market is a fragmented and competitive landscape, with large numbers of small, and large players. The rising demand for pulp and chemicals in food packaging, and growing demand for segments like bleaching chemicals presents a major opportunity for growth for players during 2019-2025 period.

The production of paper remains an important source of growth for pulpwood residuals. The utilization of recycled fibre has become an important source for production of paper products in recent times. For example, during the 1980s, the total fiber used in paper production stood at 24%. The growing demand for recycling boosted this inclusion to 36% by the end of the next decade. This led to an a decline in the production of pulpwood. However, this lead to strong demands for bleaching products, which continues to this day.

Bleaching agents today are widely used for formation of substrates through chemical reaction. The growing demand for these substrates in food packaging, and labeling is the new frontier of growth for players in the pulp and paper chemicals market, wherein demand for quality packaging, which is dynamic, vibrant, and green remains a promising prospect. Bleaching agents also represent a strong demand in textile, pulp bleaching, paper production, and home laundering among other applications.

According to SAC forecast, the pulp and paper chemicals market reached $8.1 bn in 2018. The market will likely grow at a steady notable CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025 period to reach $16.9 bn by 2025. The bleaching segment will register strong growth in the market, with a 4.1% CAGR growth during the forecast period.

Global Pulp and Chemicals Market: Key Trends

The global pulp and chemicals market continues to grow amidst a slowing demand for newspapers in the developed countries. Newspapers, magazines, among others remained an important source of application for pulp products conventionally. However, the advent of digital media has created a line of new challenges for players in the pulp and paper chemicals market.

The growth of food and beverage sector in recent years in United States is a major new arena for growth for players in the pulp and paper chemicals market. The consumer-driven exports accounted for nearly $70 bn in agricultural exports in United States in 2017. Additionally, the growth of pork, prepared foods, dairy products, and non-alcoholic beverages promise a major gain for players in the pulp and paper chemicals market. The growing demand for pulp and paper chemicals has also undergone dynamic supply shifts in recent years. Currently, the market exhibits a strong demand for coated paper, used for packaging, labeling, advertising covers, and magazines. This will likely continue during the forecast period, with new distribution channels like e-commerce opening up new opportunities for packaging, and labeling. Additionally, the growth of natural foods will also present lucrative opportunities for green packaging, and labeling during 2019-2025 period.

Global Pulp and Chemicals Market: Regional Analysis

The global pulp and chemicals market report will cover all key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the Asia Pacific region will likely register the fastest CAGR, thanks to rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for processed foods in the region. The demand for bleaching chemicals will likely remain highest in China, and Japan. The growing infrastructure activity in the region will account for major gains, as infusion of large investment in both India, and China will create tremendous opportunities for growth.

Global Pulp and Chemicals Market: Competitive Analysis

The global pulp and chemicals market remains a competitive, and innovative landscape. The growing demand for coated papers, and increasing demand for attractive and vibrant packaging options continues to push boundaries of innovation for major players. Some key players in the pulp and chemicals market are Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.; Ashland, Incorporated; and The Dow Chemical Company.

The pulp and paper chemicals market is segmented as follows:

Product

Basic

Functional

Bleaching

Process

Application

Packaging

Labeling

Printing

Others

Regions

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

