Abstract

The global instant beverages premix market value was estimated at 86,977 (USD Million) in 2019 and is projected to hit 119,193 (USD Million) by 2025 growing at a CAGR of over 6.5% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the instant beverages premix market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Million).

Introduction

Instant beverage premixes are also termed as dry powder mixes/solute with water or other solvents including milk or instant drinks. Changing end-user preference towards instant beverages will enhance the polarity of the instant beverage premixes over the coming decade.

Market Growth Drivers

Massive intake of the instant tea and coffees in the corporate houses by the employees is likely to define the growth of the instant beverages premix market over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, quick service hotels are predicted to serve read-to-serve beverages, thereby steering the market expansion over the years to come.

Furthermore, hectic lifestyle and tight work schedule of the working professionals will generate huge demand for the product over the foreseeable future. Apparently, product innovations will create new facades of growth for the instant beverage premix market over the forecast period. Key advantages like weight loss and regulation of glucose levels will boost the market trends.

North American Market To Observe Commendable Growth Over 2019-2025

The regional market growth over the forecast period is subject to large-scale demand for ready-to-eat foods including beverages. Additionally, rising intake of caffeinated beverages in the countries like the U.S. is set to steer the evolution of the market in the region over the ensuing years. Growing product access through rising online retail & ecommerce activities and efforts made by the players to consolidate their market position in the region across this fragmented market will further steer the industry growth in the North American sub-continent.

Moreover growing trend towards read-to-drink beverages have contributed remarkably towards the regional market share.

Key players profiled in the instant beverage premix industry report include

Monster Beverage Company, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Company, Food Limited, Ajinamoto General Foods, Starbucks Corporation, Keurig Green Mountain, Dunkin Brands group, and The Republic of Tea.

The global instant beverages premix market is segmented as follows:

By Functionality

plain

flavored

By distribution channel

non-store based

store-based

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

