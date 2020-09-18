Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pre-engineered Buildings market.

Abstract

The global Pre-engineered Buildings market value was estimated at 14.7 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is projected to hit 27 (USD Billion) by 2025 growing at a CAGR of over 11.8% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the Pre-engineered Buildings market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Introduction

Pre-engineered constructions are designed by pre-engineered building manufacturer by utilization of raw materials available through various sources and manufacturing techniques proficiently fulfilling a myriad range of aesthetic & structural designs. Furthermore, these constructions are also termed as pre-engineered metal constructions and is becoming common as a result of minimized proportion of pre-engineering activities including customized computed aided designs or simply engineered metal constructions. In 1960, standardized engineering design for constructions were first advertised as pre-engineered buildings.

Market Growth Dynamics

Escalating green construction demand and necessity of minimizing construction cost will steer the growth of pre-engineered buildings industry over the forecast period. Apart from this, huge preference for lightweight buildings will enhance the market trends over the coming years. In addition to this, pre-engineered constructions offer advantages including reduced maintenance charges, quality control, architectural versatility, and power-efficient walls as well as roofing.

Furthermore, swift industrialization witnessed in emerging economies like Brazil, India, and China are anticipated to enlarge the scope of the market over the years to come. Favorable government schemes for constructing green buildings will offer new growth avenues for the industry over the ensuing years.

Asia Pacific Market To Register Massive Growth Over 2019-2025

The growth of the regional market over the forecast period is owing to escalating popularity of pre-engineered constructions in the countries like India and China. Furthermore, surging population, huge government funding, and demand for low-cost green construction will elevate the growth graph of pre-engineered buildings industry in the Asia Pacific zone over the forecasting years.

Moreover, huge foreign direct investments for aiding the setting up of distribution centers & manufacturing units to scale up the production capacity in the Asia Pacific region will boost the market expansion in the region.

Key players profiled in the report include NCI Building Systems, Lindab Group, Zamil Steel Holding Company, BlueScope Steel, Kirby Building Systems, Nucor Corporation, PEBS Pennar, Everest Industries, ATCO, and PEB Steel Buildings.

The global pre-engineered buildings market is segmented as follows:

By structure

Single-storey

Multi-storey

By application

Warehouses & industrial

Commercial

Infrastructure

Others (education, schools, churches, exhibition halls, healthcare, recreation infrastructure)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

