Abstract

The global precision viticulture market value was estimated at 1,115 (USD Million) in 2019 and is projected to hit 2320.95 (USD Million) by 2025 growing at a CAGR of over 12.1% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the precision viticulture market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Million).

Introduction

Precision viticulture is a term used for precision agriculture due to which vineyard performance is enhanced. For instance, precision viticulture helps in increasing the grape output and quality along with reducing ecological impacts & risks. Furthermore, this can be achieved through measurement of local changes in the aspects of influencing grape output along with enhancing of soil quality & topography as well as vine health & topography.

Furthermore, precision viticulture depends on high in-field variations impacting vine development & grape ripening as per the customized intensive management based on the local conditions. Precision viticulture depends on innovative techniques like GPS, satellite remote sensing, geographic information systems, airborne remote sensing, and environmental sensors.

Market Growth Drivers

Huge demand for high-quality grapes along with introduction of new techniques of increasing grape production & profitability will embellish the growth of the precision viticulture industry over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, government assistance to enhance the viticulture methods will leverage the growth of the precision viticulture industry over the forecast period.

Apparently, a prominent bulge in use of drones in precision farming activities will generate lucrative growth avenues for the precision viticulture industry over the forthcoming years. Large scale use of precision viticulture in Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, and Weather Tracking & Forecasting are likely to drive the market trends.

Asia Pacific Market To Retain Top Position During 2019-2025

The regional market growth over the forecast timeline is due to breakthroughs in the yield monitoring techniques, increase in the awareness of new farming technologies, and humungous presence of high number of farmlands. Apparently, the escalating acceptance of innovative in agriculture in the countries like India and China will further steer the regional market growth.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of guidance systems in nations like Australia and New Zealand is anticipated to accelerate the momentum of the market growth in the Asia Pacific zone in the foreseeable future.

Key players profiled in the report include Aha Viticulture, Groupe ICV, Teejet Technologies, AG Leader Technology, Deveron Uas, Trimble, Ateknea Solutions, John Deere, Topcon, Quantislabs, Terranis, and Tracmap.

The global precision viticulture market is segmented as follows:

By Products

Software

Hardware

Services

By Applications

Crop Scouting

Irrigation Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Inventory Management

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Field Mapping

Yield Monitoring

By Technologies

Remote Sensing

Variable Rate Technology

Guidance Systems

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

