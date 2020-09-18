Global Alopecia Market was valued at approximately USD 2.40 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4.45 billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 9.2% between 2019 and 2026.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Alopecia market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Alopecia Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Alopecia market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Alopecia Market by disease (Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Cicatricial Alopecia, Traction Alopecia, Alopecia Totalis, Alopecia Universalis, and Others, by drug type (Corticosteroids, 5 Ar Inhibitors and Others), by gender (Male, Female); by route of administration (Topical, Injectable and Oral) and distribution channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies)-Global Industry Analytics COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020-2026

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Alopecia market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Alopecia market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Alopecia market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Alopecia market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein disease, drug type, gender, route of administration, distribution channel, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The word alopecia means hair loss. Alopecia isn”t limited to the scalp; it”s possible on the body anywhere. The hair cycle comprises of three phases: Anagen, which is called as growth phase. Second phase is catagen, also called as rest phase and the fading phase, which is called as telogen phase. Ninety percent of the hair is in the development period (anagen) and the remainder, which corresponds to ten percent in the resting and shedding phases. When the hair falls out, this is the telogen phase and the hair is going to regenerate, and it begins to develop again in the (development) anagen process. Alopecia can be subdivided into two broad categories: scarring and non-scarring. Non-scarring or androgenic alopecia is the most common form. Many men start losing hair in the 20s, while women start losing their hair in their 40s or 50s. As a person grows older they lose hair. The pattern is the disparity between masculine hair loss and female hair loss. Front and temporal zone are the area where men usually lose hair because this area is more sensitive to di-hydrogen testosterone. while women appear to lose hair from the scalp”s central field. Female hair loss will also not result in complete baldness, while male hair loss can result in complete baldness. Males do not loose hair in the back of the scalp as this area is androgenic hormone resistant.

The study provides a decisive view on the Alopecia market by segmenting the market based on disease, drug type, gender, route of administration, distribution channel, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2026. Based on disease, the market is segmented into androgenic alopecia, alopecia areata, cicatricial alopecia, traction alopecia and others. The study projects that the alopecia areata will dominate the Alopecia market owing to the upsurge in the number of patients suffering with the alopecia areata.

Based on drug type, the market is segmented into corticosteroids, 5 ar inhibitors, potassium channel openers and others. Corticosteroids segment is expected to dominate the market due to the more number of patients being treated by Corticosteroids in treatment of alopecia areata. Based on gender, the market is segmented into male and female .Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Geographically speaking, North America dominated the alopecia market. Large alopecia patient pool, availability of developed infrastructure, growing awareness and presence of key players has led to increased demand for alopecia treatment.

The increase in lifestyle spending as well as growing people”s awareness drives the growth of the market for alopecia treatment. In addition, the rise in the occurrence of chronic diseases, like acute stress disorder, polycystic ovary disease (PCOD), hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, cancer, lupus, and hypopituitarism is accelerating the growth of the demand for alopecia treatment. Increasing aging population and increasing people concerned with improving the hair is expected to boost the market for alopecia treatment. The increasing demand for surgical hair transplants and increased customer awareness of possible treatment, like prp treatment which in turn boosts the growth of the market for alopecia treatment. However, the high cost and adverse effects associated with treatment may hamper the growth of the market for alopecia tretment.

Key players within global Alopecia market include Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson AG, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Transitions Hair Pty Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Transitions Hair Pty Ltd, Cirrus Hair Centers, Lexington International LLC, Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH, Follica, Inc., and Capillus. amongst others.

The report segments global Alopecia market as follows:

Global Alopecia Market: Disease Segment Analysis

Androgenic alopecia

Alopecia areata

Cicatricial alopecia

Traction alopecia

Alopecia Totalis

Alopecia Universalis

Others

Global Alopecia Market: Drug type Segment Analysis

Corticosteroids

5 AR Inhibitors

Potassium Channel openers

Others

Global Alopecia Market: By Gender Segment Analysis

Male

Female

Global Alopecia Market: By Route of Administration Segment Analysis

Topical

Oral

Injectable

Global Alopecia Market: Distribution channel Segment Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Alopecia Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Alopecia in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Alopecia Market by disease (Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Cicatricial Alopecia, Traction Alopecia, Alopecia Totalis, Alopecia Universalis, and Others, by drug type (Corticosteroids, 5 Ar Inhibitors and Others), by gender (Male, Female); by route of administration (Topical, Injectable and Oral) and distribution channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies)-Global Industry Analytics COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020-2026

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580