Global Antiviral Drugs Treatment Market was valued at approximately USD 56.2 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 65.90 billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 2.3% between 2019 and 2026.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antiviral Drugs Treatment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Antiviral Drugs Treatment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Antiviral Drugs Treatment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Antiviral Drugs Treatment Market by Drug Class (DNA polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors, and Others), by Type (Branded, and Generic), and Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza, and Others) -Global Industry Analytics COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020-2026

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Antiviral Drugs Treatment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Antiviral Drugs Treatment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Antiviral Drugs Treatment market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Antiviral Drugs Treatment market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Drug Class, Type, Application, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Viral infections have caused millions of human casualties worldwide across human history, prompting the production of antiviral drugs in urgent need. A new period of antiviral drug production began in June 1963, when the first antiviral medication, idoxuridine, was approved. Antiviral drugs pertain to the class of medicines that have been used to treat viral infections including HIV, measles, hepatitis, and influenza. In general such medications are distributed in the form of vaccines. Moreover, most of these medications are used for common viral infections, while some (full-spectrum antiviral drugs) are effective against a large range of viruses.

The study provides a decisive view on the Antiviral Drugs Treatment market by segmenting the market based on Drug Class, Type, Application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2026. Based on Drug Class, the market is segmented into DNA Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors and Others.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Branded, and Generic. Based on Application, the market is segmented into HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza, and Others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Geographically speaking, North America dominated the Antiviral Drugs Treatment market with a share of about 37.22% in 2019. The key players presence in the region, convenience of refined healthcare infrastructure, and cumulative awareness of viral diseases has led to increased demand for Antiviral drugs in North America region.

Growing occurrence of viral infections such as HIV, hepatitis, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza is projected to boost the demand for antiviral drugs. Hepatitis B, for example, has caused about 987,000 deaths in 2017 according to data released by the WHO. In addition, in 2017 about 287 million patients were reported to have been infected with hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. This is expected to drive the demand for efficient treatment solutions such as antiviral drugs.

Key players within global Antiviral Drugs Treatment market include Gilead Sciences; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GlaxoSmithKline plc; AbbVie; Merck & Co., Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Cipla Inc.; Aurobindo Pharma; and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. & Co., Inc and others.

The report segments global Antiviral Drugs Treatment market as follows:

Global Antiviral Drugs Treatment Market: Drug Class Segment Analysis

DNA Polymerase Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Neuraminidase Inhibitors

Others

Global Antiviral Drugs Treatment Market: Type Segment Analysis

Branded

Generic

Global Antiviral Drugs Treatment Market: Application Segment Analysis

HIV

Hepatitis

Herpes

Influenza

Others

Global Antiviral Drugs Treatment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Antiviral Drugs Treatment in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Antiviral Drugs Treatment Market by Drug Class (DNA polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors, and Others), by Type (Branded, and Generic), and Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza, and Others) -Global Industry Analytics COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020-2026

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580