Current Covid-19 Impact On North America Event Management Software Market Research 2020 With Strategic Analysis Of Key Companies Active Network,Arlo,Attendify,Aventri,Bizzabo,Cvent,Dean Evans and Associates, Inc.,Eventbrite, LLC,Grenadine Technologies Inc.,Zerista, Inc.

North America event management Market is accounted to US$ 1.82 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.12 Bn by 2027.

The government has increased their budgets, and, alongside, their demands have raised, these factors have facilitated the growth of a professional industry for event management. Currently, events have been used as a new form of tourism; it helps to gather visitors to an area and bring economic benefits. Due to the growing events industry in the region, marketers are looking for appropriate tools to track their event programs from end to end.. This has led to increase in the growth of North America event management market. As a result of this, the number of event management companies in these countries are expected to increase significantly. These factors are positively impacting on the growth of North America event management market.

The report covers profiles of top players that are functioning in the North America Event Management Software Market:

Active Network,Arlo,Attendify,Aventri,Bizzabo,Cvent,Dean Evans and Associates, Inc.,Eventbrite, LLC,Grenadine Technologies Inc.,Zerista, Inc.

North America Event Management Software Market Segmentation: By Types

Software and Services

North America Event Management Software Market Segmentation: By Applications

Event planning, Event marketing, Venue and ticket management,Reporting and analytics,Others

Report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

In terms of deployment type, the cloudsegment accounted for the larger share of the AsiaPacificdelivery management software market in 2019. In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held a larger share of theNorth America Event Management Software marketin 2019. Further, in terms of end user, the logistics segment held a larger share of the market in 2019.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in this is expected to cause the demand for Delivery Management Software in the market.

