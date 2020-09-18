Global MMR Vaccine Market Expected to Reach US$ 938.9 Million by 2027: Growth Market Reports

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global MMR vaccine Market by Age Group, End-user, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 697.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 3.8 % by the year 2027. The global MMR vaccine market is anticipated to grow owing to increasing number of patients with autoimmune disease. Further, growing focus on immunization programs, and increasing awareness among consumers for vaccine are the factors which is expected to drive the growth of the global MMR vaccine market.

The global MMR vaccine market is fragmented based on age group, end-user, and region. In terms of age group, the market is segmented into infants, and preschooler. On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and healthcare centers. Based on region, the global MMR vaccine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Nigeria, DR of Congo, Ethiopia, and Rest of MEA.

In year 2020, the MMR vaccine market is expected to witness the slight growth of COVID 19 pandemic. Various medical research institute and vaccine manufacturing are trying to find the use MMR vaccine string for the development of COVID-19 vaccine. According, to an investigation by the World Health Organization, MMR vaccine can help protect against COVID-19. However, the market is anticipated to witness slight fluctuations in demand and supply for MMR vaccine due to closing of international trades.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global MMR vaccine Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by growing focus on immunization programs, rising cases of MMR, increasing number of patients with autoimmune disease, and rising awareness among consumers for vaccine, and increase in adoption of combination vaccines are boosting the market. Since, MMR are the virus, the trial of MMR vaccine for COVID-19 is also ongoing, this factor possesses as an opportunity for this market. Key players in the market are actively focusing on R&D activities to develop vaccines for MMR.”

