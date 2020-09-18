Energy Drinks Market Is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2027: Growth Market Reports

Recently Growth Market Reports (GMR) published a market study on “Global Energy Drinks Market.” The market study is segmented on the basis of Product Types, End Users, Distribution Channels, and Regions. It also includes Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis for the duration of 2017-2027. The global energy drinks market was valued at USD 51,728.4 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 85,610.28 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as a surge in the demand for products that provide instant energy, a rising number of athletes who consume these products for boosting their energy and amplifying their performance, and rising consumption of energy drinks by teenagers.

The industry is anticipated to observe a substantial growth on account of surging consumer’s health consciousness and hectic lifestyle. These beverages are chemically engineered to provide instant energy along with offering mental and physical stimulation. The major ingredient, which helps in instigating the stimuli, is caffeine. Taurine is another major component, which is crucial for cardiovascular function and skeletal muscle development.

The global energy drinks market is segmented on the basis of Product Types, End Users, Distribution Channels, and Regions. Based on product types the market is divided into drinks, shots, and mixers. The shots segment is further bifurcated into traditional energy shots and functional energy shots. In terms of end-users, the market is divided into kids, teenagers, and adults. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, Convenience Stores, and others.

As per GMR analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The global energy drinks market is anticipated to observe substantial growth during the forecast period 2020-2027 due to a surge in the demand for products that offer instant energy and rising number of athletes who consume these products for improving their overall performance is another reason that might propel the market growth. Sports events are beginning to start again amidst the ongoing pandemic which is expected to bolster product demand. On account of surging health awareness and busy lifestyle integrated with growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of the product is propelling the demand for energy drinks in North America. Almost 60% of the male and 40% of the female population in the US is addicted to energy drinks and it is further expected to bolster the regional market. The emerging economies are projected to provide lucrative opportunities in the coming years.”

