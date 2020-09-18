Global Seam Tapes Market Expected to Reach US$ 346.0 Million by 2027: Growth Market Reports

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Seam Tapes Market by Material, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 208.1 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 6.6% by the year 2027. The global seam tapes market is anticipated to grow owing to increasing demand for protective clothing and protective accessories among several industry verticals to provide better work safety for their workers. Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the immediate surge in the demand for PPE in the healthcare industry. Seam tapes are one of the essential components in the manufacture of PPE as it prevents the penetration of water and air to the PPE.

The global seam tapes market is fragmented based on material, application, and region. In terms of material, the market is segmented into polyurethane, TPU, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into roofing/ flooring, apparel, sports, protective equipment, and others. Based on region, the global seam tapes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of the Europe. Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of the Asia Pacific. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MEA.

In year 2020, the seam tapes market is expected to witness the slight growth of COVID 19 pandemic. The outbreak has resulted in a growth in usage of PPE in the healthcare industry for maintaining safety for doctors, nurses, and other medical staffs. The manufacture of PPE includes a high requirement of seam tapes for providing the PPE with leak proof safety, as a result the demand of seam tapes has been increased. However, the market is anticipated to witness slight fluctuations in demand and supply for seam tapes due to closing of international trades.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global Seam Tapes Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by growing sports industry in several regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The growing sports industry designates the presence of sports personalities who require several sports related clothing and accessories on regular basis. The use of seam tapes for sports jerseys is a major factor driving the market. Moreover, rise in chemical production among several nations has increase the requirement for chemical protective clothing, which results in the expansion of the global seam tapes market.”

