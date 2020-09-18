Global Air Quality Control System Market Expected to Reach US$ 6,990.4 Million by 2027: Growth Market Reports

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global air quality control system market by Type, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 4,923.3 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 4.6% by the year 2027. The global air quality control system market is anticipated to grow owing to stringent government regulations regarding the harmful emission into the air. The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that there is a continuous deterioration global air quality every year. This is resulting in the rise in awareness regarding improvement of air quality among several countries. This in turn is driving the growth of market.

The global air quality control system market is fragmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into electrostatic precipitators, flue gas desulfurization, scrubbers, selective catalytic reduction, and fabric filters. On the basis of application, the market is divided into power generation, cement industry, iron & steel industry, chemical industry, and others. Based on region, the global air quality control system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of the Europe. Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Vietnam, Philippines, and Rest of the Asia Pacific. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, and the MEA region is further divided into Nigeria, DR of Congo, Ethiopia, and Rest of MEA.

In year 2020, the air quality control system market is expected to witness a slight decline in growth rate due to the occurrence of COVID 19 pandemic. The outbreak has resulted in lockdown in several countries causing massive drop in the air pollution. The lockdown has stopped activities among several manufacturing industries resulting in reduction of industrial air pollution. Therefore, the demand for air quality control system is likely to be hindered.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global Air Quality Control System Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by rising awareness regarding air pollution and its control in several regions. Furthermore, a high efficiency of the systems in collecting the air pollutants is another factor resulting in the growth of market. Additionally, rapid industrialization activities in the Asia Pacific region is expected to create several growth opportunities in the market.”

