Cloud Advertising Market Insights Covering Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario through 2027

Research Nester has released a report titled “Cloud Advertising Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

In the statistics provided by Eurostat, one fourth of the businesses in the European Union advertised on the internet in the year 2018.

Moreover, according to the estimates provided by International Telecommunication Union (ITU), 3.9 billion people were using the internet at the end of 2018.

The statistics portray insights on the emergence of internet advertising owing to growing internet usage. Enterprises are shifting their demand towards internet advertising from traditional advertisements, in order to gain values from the enormous benefits of the digital advertising tools. Consumers undergo numerous influencing contents during the process of their purchase cycle, providing opportunities for advertisers to use contextual advertising and have exceptional sales of their products.

The term “cloud advertising” refers to the cloud-based services, which helps to promote selection, transaction and delivery of advertising and ad-related data, such as search, display, mobile, social and video ad formats. The process of cloud advertising is followed by the determination of content and price at the time of end-user access, and is further accomplished by harmonizing bidders with advertising impressions. Growth in the number of users worldwide, accompanied by growing trends for internet advertising and advancements in advertising business models, all of these factors are anticipated to support the growth of the cloud advertising market.

The cloud advertising market is anticipated to record robust CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by services into Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Process-as-a-Service (PaaS). Among these segments, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment is anticipated to hold largest market share, owing to factors such as easy access across devices and locations, scalable usage, zero hardware & initial setup costs, and others.

Geographically, the cloud advertising market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, North America is expected to have largest market share on the back of growing advertisement spends and high rate of cloud adoption, supplemented by technological advances in voice-based marketing applications by organizations,for instance Amazon and Apple with platforms such as Alexa and Siri among others.

However, concern for internet and server downtime, which affects the economy as well as the services of the service provider is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the cloud advertising market, which includes profiling of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Sprinklr Inc., Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), IBM Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), Amazon Web Services, Inc., InMobi, Viant Technology LLC.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Cloud Advertising Market – global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” analyses the overall cloud advertising industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the cloud advertising market in the near future.

