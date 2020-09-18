Emerging trends of Europe Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market with an increase in Revenue of US$3332MN by 2027

The Europe Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Europe Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries market is accounted to US$ 1,808.1Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,332.3 Mn by 2027.

The photoresists and photoresist ancillaries are used in wiring configuration of multi-layered semiconductors used in the manufacturing computers, laptops, music players, phones, servers, and household appliances. The electronic industry is witnessing steady growth in developed and developing countries. The companies operating in this field use photoresist and photoresist ancillaries in products such as advanced telephones, computer systems, and related accessories, televisions and home entertainment equipment, and electronic control and monitoring devices, which have applications in many industrial and scientific areas.

Photoresists are light-sensitive polymeric resins mainly used in the production of printed circuit boards, printing plates, flat-panel liquid crystal displays, magnetic recording heads, and micro electromechanical systems (MEMS). These components serve as masking materials for the transfer of images into an underlying substrate via etching processes. Photoresist ancillaries are materials such as photoresist strippers, anti-reflective coatings, developers, and edge bead removers used along with photoresist.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries in the market.

Europe Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Segmentation

By Photoresist Type

ArF Immersion Photoresist

ArF Dry Photoresist

KrF Photoresist

G-line and I-line Photoresist



By Photoresist Ancillaries Type

Anti-reflective Coatings

Remover

Developer

Others



By Application

Semiconductors and ICs

LCDs

Printed Circuit Boards

Others



By Country

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe



Company Profiles

MERCK KGaA

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD

Micro Resist Technology GmbH

ALLRESIST Gmph

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

DJ Microlaminates, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Fujifilm Corporation

JSR Corporation

