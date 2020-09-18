Global Juice Pack Access Market Emerging Growth Comprehensive Market Study Innovative Business Growth Outlook Forecasting By 2027

Research Nester has released its report titled “Juice Pack Access Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2027” thatdelivers detailed overview of the global juice pack access market in terms of market segmentation bybattery capacity, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The juice pack access market is composed of two segments which are segmented by battery capacity into 2000 mAh, 2200 mAh, 2950 mAh and 3300 mAh and by distribution channel into online and offline channel.The global juice pack access marketis predicted to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to several conveniences and comforts offered to the smartphone users, apart from its use as a protective battery case such as wireless charging facility and a free lightning port facility that can be used simultaneously for inserting any earphones or any other accessory, while the charging of mobile phone takes place.

The growth of the market is driven by several factors such as rising number of smartphone users across the globe, owing to the comfort and luxury offered by smartphones to users to control their activities through the use of apps in their smartphones. Apart from that, the number of users of internet have gone up tremendously that has created a compelling need for smartphones and other smart devices among the users. Additionally, there are a number of businesses that are data driven and are dependent on the usage of internet for their business and survival, which could make use of these products for their smartphonesmore as a necessity among a large segment of population, so that they are able to benefit tremendously from the use of these products. Call centres, chat centres, services organizations, financial institutions and many more are dependent on internet connectivity for their survival. The demand for these products are estimated to increase with every passing day, which will make use of these products more as a necessity rather than an option in the process of conducting their business operations.

The global juice pack access market is segmented into five major regions comprising of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.The market in North American region is anticipated toobserve decent growth, owing to the presence of leading manufacturers in the region, huge working population with greater disposable incomes and more than 200 million smartphone users present in the region. The market in Asia Pacific region is also estimated to register a decent rate of growth, owing to the rise in the number of smartphone users especially in developing countries of China and India and growing disposable incomes of the working population that is driving the demand for these products in these nations.

However, juice pack access market is faced with some limitations such as a separate USB-C cable would be required for the purpose of charging the battery case. Moreover, the juice pack access does not have a battery status display and possesses lesser capacity unlike a smart battery case. These factors may temporarily restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global juice pack access market which includes company profiling of key companies such asZagg Intellectual Property Holding Co. Inc. (ZAGG) and Apple Inc. (AAPL).The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global juice pack access market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

