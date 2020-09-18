Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Protective Cultures market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Protective Cultures Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Protective Cultures market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The global Protective Cultures market is projected to record a cumulative growth rate of nearly 10.11% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the Protective Cultures market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Million).

Introduction

Protective cultures comprise of bacteria selected for their capability to arrest the pathogenic organism growth as well as inhibiting the development or spread of microbiological agents in the food products, particularly, dairy foods and processed meat products. Apart from this, protective cultures also hinder the growth of listeria monocytogenes and E. Coli in sliced, cooked, vacuum, and gas-packed meat products. The product also helps against restricting the spread of campylobacter jejuni as well as listeria monocytogenes in chicken items packaged in the modified environment.

Market Growth Dynamics

According to a study conducted by NCBI in 2005, two lactobacillus-based protective cultures, namely, lactobacillus sakei CECT 4808 & lactobacillus curvatus CECT 904 (T) were found to produce bacteriocin-like inhibitory substances after they were injected in isolation as well as in combination on beef slices. Furthermore, the inoculated beef slices both individually with lactobacillus sakei CECT 4808 strain & lactobacillus curvatus CECT 904 (T) as well as combination of both strains were vacuum packaged & stored in refrigerator at nearly over 4 +/- degree centigrade. These samples were evaluated during its twenty-eight day storage timespan for yeasts, molds, enterobacteriaceae, brochothrix thermosphacta, lactic acid bacteria, and Pseudomonas spp. They were also assessed for abnormal odor and instrumental color.

Moreover, beef slices injected with lactobacillus sakei strain had notably reduced spoilage microbial count as compared to those slices injected with lactobacillus curvatus strain. Furthermore, the inoculation of combination of both strains on beef slices also brought optimum reduction in the spoilage microbial proportion. Apparently, beef slices inoculated individually with lactobacillus sakei strain and combined lactobacillus sakei & lactobacillus curvatus strains exhibited improvement in chemical parameters & abnormal odor scores. It was also found that the Lact. Sakei CECT 4808 strain demonstrated better preserving feature in comparison to combination of both the Lact. Strains. It was concluded that Lact Sakei 4808 strain can help in preserving & storing of vacuum packaged beef for an elongated period. The strain also exemplified restricted anti-oxidative property, thereby preventing lipid oxidative process in meat products, increasing shelf life of meat, and reducing its spoilage. Such favorable outcomes from the clinical experiments are likely to contribute remarkably towards the market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, protective cultures produce metabolites including lactic acid, propionic acid, and acetic acid acting as antimicrobial agents. This, in turn, has enhanced the popularity of the product as well as its use in various food items.

Europe To Dominate Overall Market Expansion By 2025

The regional market growth over the forecast period is owing to the large-scale dairy item production in the European countries along with escalating concerns vis-Ã -vis food spoilage. Apart from this, growing health awareness among the end-users about the protective cultures in the Europe will favorably leverage the growth of the market in the continent over the forthcoming years.

Key players included in the report are BIOPROX INGREDIENTS, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH, CSK Food Enrichment B.V., Soyuzsnab Group of Companies, Kerry Group PLC, Aristomenis D. Phikas & Co S.A., DowDuPont Inc., THT S.A., Sacco srl, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Dalton Biotechnologies S.R.L, and Biochem s.r.l.

The global protective cultures market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Freeze Dried

Frozen Pellets

By Target Organism

Yeast & Molds

Bacteria

By Application

Dairy Products

Cheese

Yogurt & Butter

Other Dairy Products

Meat & Poultry Products

Seafood

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

